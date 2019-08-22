Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule





HOUSTON, TEXAS, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) ("Quanex" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, September 5, 2019 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. Investors may participate in the conference call via telephone by dialing (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers or (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using conference passcode 6297156, and asking for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

A telephonic replay will be available through September 20, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 6297156. A webcast archive will also be available at http://www.quanex.com shortly after the call.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.





