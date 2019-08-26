Qrons to Present at the RHK Capital 4th Annual Disruptive Growth Conference Hosted by ReedSmith





Presentation on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:00am EST

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an emerging biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-synthetic hydrogel-based solutions for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and penetrating injuries, announced today that it will be presenting at the 4th annual Disruptive Growth Conference on Thursday, September 5th at 9:00am EST. Jonah Meer, CEO, and John Bonfiglio, COO, will be presenting as well as meeting with investors.

The 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference will offer the exclusive opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models covering the following sectors: communications, consumer, energy/alternative energy, healthcare, industrial, life sciences, natural resources, and technology.

For those interested in attending, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com for more information.

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Qrons is a publicly traded emerging biotechnology company developing advanced cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on traumatic brain injuries and concussions. The Company has two product candidates for treating TBIs, both integrating proprietary, modified mesenchymal stem cells ("MSCs") and smart synthetic material, QS100™, an injury specific, 3D printable, implantable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel, to treat penetrating brain injuries and QS200™, an injectable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel for the treatment of diffused injuries commonly referred to as concussions. The Company entered into a license and research funding agreement and related service agreements with Ariel Scientific Innovations Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariel University, based in Ariel, Israel under which the Company received an exclusive worldwide royalty-bearing license in Ariel patents and know-how to develop and commercialize products for neuronal tissue regeneration and/or repair, resulting from Ariel's research or technology or the Company's research funding. The Company entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Dartmouth College funding further research with Professor Chenfeng Ke and his team in the Chemistry Department, to develop innovative 3D printable, biocompatible advanced materials. The Company is negotiating a worldwide, royalty-bearing, exclusive license with Dartmouth for Professor Ke's 3D printable materials in the field of human and animal health. For additional information, please visit http://www.qrons.com.

About RHK Capital:

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

About TAG Group:

TAG is part of the holding company TAG Group, Inc., a leading provider of estate, business and financial services for high net worth individuals and business entities. TAG maintains a comprehensive network of legal, financial and accounting professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients. TAG maintains three separate and distinct operating units under its corporate umbrella, they are: Trust Advisory Group, Ltd., Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd., and Estate Insurance Services, Ltd.

About Reed Smith:

Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. Our long-standing relationships and international outlook make us the go-to partner for speedy resolution of complex transactions, disputes and regulatory matters. At Reed Smith, we believe that the practice of law has the ability to drive progress. We know your time is valuable and your matters are important. We are focused on outcomes, are highly collaborative, and have deep industry insight that, when coupled with our local market knowledge, allows us to anticipate and address your needs. You deserve purposeful, highly engaged client service that drives progress for your business.

