Quantcast

QEP Resources Announces Participation in an Upcoming Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


DENVER, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) (the "Company") announced today that members of the Company's senior management will participate in Enercom's The Oil & Gas Conference on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 6:00 pm ET (4:00 pm MT). A link to the webcast will be available at www.qepres.com. Attendees should log in to the webcast approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation's start time. 

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) and the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota). For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com.

Contact

William I. Kent, IRC

Director, Investor Relations

303-405-6665

Source: QEP Resources, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: QEP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8039.16
176.33  ▲  2.24%
DJIA 26378.19
371.12  ▲  1.43%
S&P 500 2938.09
54.11  ▲  1.88%
Data as of Aug 8, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar