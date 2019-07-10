Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Record Sales for Fiscal 2019





BOCA RATON, Fla., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTC: QEPC.PK) (the "Company" or "Q.E.P.") today reported its consolidated results of operations for its fiscal year ended February 28, 2019.



Q.E.P. reported net sales of $379.4 million for the year ended February 28, 2019, an increase of $57.0 million or 17.7% from the $322.4 million reported in fiscal 2018. Net sales growth for fiscal 2019 as compared to the prior fiscal year reflects the positive impact of businesses acquired during fiscal 2019, offset by sales declines in certain core product categories. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 26.5% in fiscal 2019, as compared to 27.7% in fiscal 2018.

Lewis Gould, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented on the Company's results, "We are pleased with the Company's sales growth that has been achieved through our ongoing acquisition strategy with the acquisition of three businesses during fiscal 2019. During the second half of the year, the costs of integrating these new businesses as well as our significant investments in new products, samples, displays and streamlining our supply chain, negatively impacted fiscal 2019 results, but are expected to provide benefits in the future. Our expansion and consolidation into a new West Coast distribution center located in Arizona was completed in the fourth quarter. This facility provides manufacturing capacity for adhesives, new glue cartridge filling capability, and West Coast distribution for Kraus Flooring products. In the fourth quarter, we completed the consolidation and enhancement of our wood manufacturing operations with the transition from our former Indiana facility. We also sold the non-core product lines of Nupla and Halex in February and March 2019, respectively, in order to focus our efforts on our core flooring, tools and accessories businesses."

Mr. Gould continued, "The core business continues to experience cost pressures as product, manufacturing and shipping costs increase, along with the absorption of higher tariffs imposed on imports from China. Q.E.P. continues to work with our customers to pass along market-based price increases. We continue to monitor our cost structure and use of working capital, adjusting our plans to achieve the best return on these investments."

Mr. Gould concluded, "The Company has been deliberate in making strategic investments in our future. We believe that these investments, along with the expansion of our distribution channels, will create significant opportunities for sales growth and increased profitability."

The Company's gross profit for fiscal 2019 was $100.6 million, representing an increase of $11.1 million, or 12.5% from $89.5 million in fiscal 2018, which resulted from fiscal 2019 acquisitions. Gross margin as a percentage of net sales was negatively impacted by changes in product mix; costs related to facility, production and product rationalization, increased inbound transportation, product and manufacturing costs; and higher tariffs placed on the products the Company imports from China.

Operating expenses, excluding the net gain on the disposal of long-lived assets, for fiscal 2019 and 2018 were $106.3 million or 28.0% of net sales and $79.8 million or 24.8% of net sales, respectively. The increase in operating expenses was due to the incremental costs assumed with the businesses acquired during fiscal 2019, one-time costs related to acquisition activity and increases in outbound shipping costs.

The increase in interest expense during fiscal 2019 as compared to fiscal 2018 was due to incremental borrowings under the Company's credit facilities to fund acquisitions and support sales growth, along with increases in interest rates.

The benefit for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 23.9% for fiscal 2019, as compared to a provision for income taxes of 44.3% for fiscal 2018. The effective tax rate in fiscal 2019 and 2018 reflects the impact of the enacted U.S. tax legislation, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and the relative contribution of the Company's earnings sourced from its international operations.

Net loss for fiscal 2019 was $3.0 million or $0.95 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $7.9 million or $2.49 per diluted share for fiscal 2018.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) as adjusted for impairment of long-lived assets, corporate development and other one-time expenses for fiscal 2019 was $2.0 million as compared to $15.3 million for fiscal 2018.

For the Year

Ended February, 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (3,020 ) $ 7,945 Add: Interest expense, net 1,567 952 (Benefit)/Provision for income taxes (950 ) 6,325 Depreciation and amortization 4,728 3,837 Non-operating income (3,414 ) - Corporate development and other expenses 2,813 1,830 Impairment of long-lived assets 238 (5,561 ) EBITDA as adjusted for Impairment of long-lived assets, corporate development and other expenses (1) $ 1,962 $ 15,328

(1) EBITDA as adjusted for impairment of long-lived assets, corporate development and other one-time expenses represent non-GAAP measures and exclude charges or credits not indicative of our core operations which may include but are not limited to corporate development expenses, acquisition integration and acquisition costs.

Cash used in operations during fiscal 2019 was $13.0 million as compared to cash provided by operations of $5.6 million in fiscal 2018, reflecting a decrease in operating income and an increase in net investments in working capital, principally inventory and accounts receivable. During fiscal 2019, the Company acquired businesses for $39.1 million compared to $3.9 million during fiscal 2018. In fiscal 2019, these investments, capital expenditures, treasury stock purchases and seasonal inventory growth were funded through cash on-hand, cash from operations, proceeds from the sale of a business and borrowings under the Company's credit facilities. In the prior fiscal year, investments in acquisitions as well as additional capital expenditures, dividend payment and treasury stock purchases were funded through cash on-hand, proceeds from the sale of properties and cash from operations.

Working capital as of February 28, 2019 was $43.9 million compared to $54.9 million at the end of the 2018 fiscal year. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of fiscal 2019 was $55.8 million or 73.8% of equity, an increase of $50.7 million compared to $5.1 million or 6.4% of equity at the end of the 2018 fiscal year, reflecting the use of cash to make strategic investments in the business.

The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss these results and to answer your questions at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. If you would like to join the conference call, dial 1-866-548-4713 toll free from the US or 1-323-794-2093 internationally approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Investor Conference Call / Conference ID 8924732. A replay of the conference call will be available until midnight July 23, 2019 by calling 1-844-512-2921 toll free from the US and entering pin number 8924732; internationally, please call 1-412-317-6671 using the same pin number.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc., founded in 1979, is a world class, worldwide provider of innovative, quality and value-driven flooring and industrial solutions. As a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor, QEP delivers a comprehensive line of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products targeted for the professional installer as well as the do-it-yourselfer. In addition, the Company provides industrial tools with cutting edge technology to the industrial trades. Under brand names including QEP®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Harris®Wood, Kraus®, Naturally Aged Flooring®, Vitrex®, Homelux®, TileRite®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, Porta-Nails®, Tomecanic®, Bénètiere®, Elastiment®, X-TREME Board™ and AppleCreek™, the Company sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, municipalities and industrial solution providers in 50 states and throughout the world.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, profit improvements, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current presentation.

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Year Ended February 28, February 28, 2019 2018 Net sales $ 379,402 $ 322,388 Cost of goods sold 278,798 232,930 Gross profit 100,604 89,458 Operating expenses: Shipping 37,923 28,550 General and administrative 40,970 28,569 Selling and marketing 28,209 23,155 Gain on disposal of long-lived assets,

net of impairment 142 (5,561 ) Other income, net (823 ) (477 ) Total operating expenses 106,421 74,236 Operating income (5,817 ) 15,222 Non-operating income 3,414 - Interest expense, net (1,567 ) (952 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (3,970 ) 14,270 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (950 ) 6,325 Net income (loss) $ (3,020 ) $ 7,945 Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.95 ) $ 2.49 Diluted $ (0.95 ) $ 2.49 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,179 3,194 Diluted 3,181 3,196





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Year Ended February 28, February 28, 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (3,020 ) $ 7,945 Unrealized currency translation adjustments (993 ) 1,167 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (4,013 ) $ 9,112





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except per share values) February 28,

2019 February 28,

2018 ASSETS Cash $ 6,467 $ 16,134 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $751 and $371 as of February 28, 2019 and February 28, 2018, respectively 53,295 41,443 Inventories 91,684 48,276 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,360 6,578 Current assets 158,806 112,431 Property and equipment, net 16,695 10,923 Deferred income taxes, net 3,271 2,154 Intangibles, net 16,815 11,442 Goodwill 6,140 3,308 Other assets 1,056 834 Total Assets $ 202,783 $ 141,092 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Trade accounts payable $ 36,611 $ 22,350 Accrued liabilities 29,358 17,433 Income taxes payable (prepaid) (2,217 ) (1,600 ) Lines of credit 49,398 18,470 Current maturities of notes payable 1,733 857 Current liabilities 114,883 57,510 Notes payable 11,101 1,929 Deferred income taxes 193 282 Other long term liabilities 1,084 802 Total Liabilities 127,261 60,523 Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2019 and February 28, 2018, - - respectively Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value; 3,821 shares issued, and 3,142 and 3,183 shares outstanding at February 28, 2019 and February 28, 2018, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 10,963 10,854 Retained earnings 77,029 80,049 Treasury stock, 679 and 638 shares held at cost at February 28, 2019 and February 28, 2018, respectively (8,700 ) (7,557 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,774 ) (2,781 ) Shareholders' Equity 75,522 80,569 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 202,783 $ 141,092





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Year Ended February 28,

2019 February 28,

2018 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (3,020 ) $ 7,945 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain on sale of business (3,415 ) - Gain on sale of property (96 ) (6,793 ) Impairment loss on long term assets 238 1,231 Depreciation and amortization 4,728 3,837 Other non-cash adjustments 281 244 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,457 ) (1,624 ) Inventories (15,141 ) (3,500 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,253 ) 2,773 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,161 1,474 Net cash provided (used in) by operating activities (12,974 ) 5,587 Investing activities: Acquisitions (39,075 ) (3,899 ) Capital expenditures (8,206 ) (3,862 ) Proceeds from sale of business 9,350 97 Proceeds from sale of property 599 12,381 Proceeds from insurance settlements - 252 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (37,332 ) 4,969 Financing activities: Net borrowings (repayment) under lines of credit 31,805 (2,227 ) Net borrowings (repayments) of notes payable 10,036 (8,113 ) Purchase of treasury stock (1,121 ) (120 ) Dividends - (3,204 ) Redemption of preferred shares - (18 ) Net cash provided (used in) financing activities 40,720 (13,682 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (81 ) 108 Net decrease in cash (9,667 ) (3,018 ) Cash at beginning of period 16,134 19,152 Cash at end of period $ 6,467 $ 16,134

