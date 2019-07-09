QCR Holdings, Inc. Appoints Ms. Reba Winter Chief Information Officer





MOLINE, Ill., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced today that effective July 29, Ms. Reba Winter will assume the role of Chief Information Officer for QCR Holdings. Ms. Winter is a seasoned senior information technology leader with extensive experience in IT strategy, business intelligence, security and cloud computing.



"Reba's deep knowledge and leadership will enhance our focus on reliable technology systems and will advance our long-term strategy to effectively modernize our organization's use of IT to better serve clients and continue to grow our company," said Mr. Todd Gipple, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of QCR Holdings.

Ms. Winter was most recently Vice President, Information Technology at Qualcomm, a global semiconductor company. Prior to Qualcomm, she spent 26 years at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, with increasing leadership responsibilities to transform all areas of IT within the company. Ms. Winter holds a BA, Chemistry from Coe College and an MBA from the University of Iowa.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, Springfield and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Rockford Bank & Trust Company, based in Rockford, Illinois, commenced operations in 2005. In 2018, the Company acquired the Bates Companies, a wealth management firm. Quad City Bank & Trust Company also provides correspondent banking services. In addition, Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. In July 2018, QCR Holdings completed a merger with Springfield Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of Springfield First Community Bank of Springfield, Missouri. With this addition of Springfield First Community Bank, the Company has 27 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of March 31, 2019, QCR Holdings had approximately $5.1 billion in assets, $3.8 billion in loans and $4.2 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit our website at www.qcrh.com.

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple

President

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

(309) 743-7745

tgipple@qcrh.com

Christopher J. Lindell

Executive Vice President

Corporate Communications

(319) 743-7006

clindell@qcrh.com

Source: QCR Holdings, Inc.