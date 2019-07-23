QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $13.5 Million for the Second Quarter of 2019





Second Quarter 2019 Highlights



Net income of $13.5 million, or $0.85 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $14.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share

Annualized loan and lease growth of 11.7% for the quarter and 9.5% year-to-date

Annualized deposit growth of 12.2% for the quarter and 17.4% year-to-date

Record noninterest income of $17.1 million for the quarter and $29.1 million year-to-date

NIM and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) stabilized at 3.25% and 3.40%, respectively

Nonperforming assets down $3.2 million, or 12.2% from the prior quarter

MOLINE, Ill., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) (the "Company") today announced net income of $13.5 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.85 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $12.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.81 for the first quarter of 2019. The second quarter results included $0.6 million of post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs (after-tax), compared to $0.1 million of similar costs in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding these expenses, the Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $14.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.88 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $13.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.82 for the first quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2018, net income and diluted EPS were $10.4 million and $0.73, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS were $10.9 million and $0.77, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, $ in millions (except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Net Income $ 13.5 $ 12.9 $ 10.4 Diluted EPS $ 0.85 $ 0.81 $ 0.73 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 14.1 $ 13.0 $ 10.9 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.88 $ 0.82 $ 0.77 (1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

"We are very pleased with our results for the second quarter," commented Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. "We posted a record quarter of net income, driven by strong loan and deposit growth, record fee income, excellent credit quality and careful management of noninterest expenses. We successfully deployed our increase in core deposits during the quarter with solid loan and lease production, while maintaining disciplined underwriting. The higher average loan balances, combined with a stable net interest margin, enabled us to generate an increase in net interest income from the prior quarter."



Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 11.7%

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company's total assets increased $128.2 million to a total of $5.2 billion, while total loans and leases grew $111.1 million, or 2.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Loan and lease growth was funded by an increase in core deposits. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased $159.7 million, or 4.1% on a linked quarter basis. At quarter-end, the percentage of wholesale funds to total assets was 10.0%, an improvement from 11.9% in the first quarter. Additionally, at quarter-end the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets remained consistent on a linked quarter basis at 75%.

"Our solid loan growth for the quarter was driven by strength in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate construction loans," added Mr. Helling. "Production was driven by both our core commercial lending business, as well as our Specialty Finance Group. We also experienced another quarter of a more normalized level of payoffs, which were up modestly from the first quarter, but relatively flat with the second quarter of 2018. Our loan and lease pipeline remains solid, giving us confidence that we are on track to achieve organic loan growth of between 8% and 10% for the full year."

Net Interest Income of $38.0 million

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $38.0 million, compared to $36.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $32.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was due to growth in average interest earning assets of $85.5 million, or 1.9% on a linked quarter basis, as reported net interest margin remained stable. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $1.1 million (pre-tax) for the second quarter of 2019, consistent with the first quarter of 2019 and was $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $38.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $37.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2018.

In the second quarter, reported net interest margin was 3.25% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis, net interest margin was 3.40%. Both measures remained stable relative to the first quarter of 2019. Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related net accretion was 3.31%, also consistent with the first quarter. The stability in adjusted net interest margin during the quarter was due to the 4 basis point increase in the yield on interest earning assets, offset by a 4 basis point increase in the total cost of funds (due to both mix and rate).

For the Quarter Ended June 30, Mar. 31, 2019 2019 NIM 3.25% 3.25% NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)(1) 3.40% 3.40% Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)(1) 3.31% 3.31% (1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

"While competition for new deposits remained strong and deposit costs increased slightly during the quarter, our ability to gather core deposits and significantly reduce our wholesale funding enabled us to limit the increase in our cost of funds to only 4 basis points," stated Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "Excluding the impact of acquisition-related accretion, our adjusted loan yields on a tax-equivalent basis also increased by 4 basis points, which resulted in a stable net interest margin for the second quarter."

Record Noninterest Income of $17.1 million

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $17.1 million, compared to $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $4.7 million increase in swap fee income. Wealth management revenue was $4.2 million for the quarter, comparable to the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest income increased 91.5% when compared to the second quarter of 2018.

"Continued strong production from our Specialty Finance Group led to a record $7.9 million in swap fee income during the quarter. Swap fee income and gains on the sale of government guaranteed loans totaled $11.2 million for the first six months of 2019, already putting us near the high end of our full-year target of $8 to $12 million," added Mr. Gipple.

Noninterest Expenses of $36.6 million

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $36.6 million, compared to $32.4 million and $26.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The linked quarter increase was due to a number of factors, including a $0.9 million increase in net costs of operations of other real estate, as the Company reduced the carrying value of an OREO property by $1.0 million. There was also an additional $2.5 million of bonus and commission expense in the quarter, driven by the strong financial results and higher than anticipated swap fee income. Excluding post-acquisition expenses, higher incentive compensation and the OREO write-down, noninterest expense would have totaled $32.4 million.

Asset Quality Improvement

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $23.2 million, a decrease of $3.2 million from the first quarter of 2019. The lower NPAs resulted in the ratio of NPAs to total assets improving to 0.45% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.52% at March 31, 2019 and 0.65% at June 30, 2018.

The Company's provision for loan and lease losses totaled $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, which was down from $2.1 million from the prior quarter and down from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease in the provision for loan and lease losses was primarily due to improved credit quality. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's allowance to total loans and leases was 1.05%, which was down from 1.08% at March 31, 2019 and down from 1.21% at June 30, 2018.

In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for acquisition accounting, the loans acquired through past acquisitions were recorded at market value; therefore, there was no allowance associated with the acquired loans at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the allowance needed on the acquired loans factoring in the net remaining discount ($9.3 million at June 30, 2019).

Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 12.18%, the common equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.04%, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.05%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 12.26%, 9.02% and 7.92% as of March 31, 2019.

Continued Focus on Seven Key Initiatives

The Company continues to focus on the following long-term initiatives in an effort to improve profitability and drive increased shareholder value:

Strong organic loan and lease growth in order to maintain loans and leases to total assets ratio in the range of 73% - 78%

Grow core deposits to maintain reliance on wholesale funding at less than 15% of assets

Generate gains on sale of government guaranteed loans, and fee income on interest rate swaps, as a significant and consistent component of core revenue

Grow wealth management net income by 10% annually

Carefully manage noninterest expense growth

Maintain asset quality metrics at better than peer levels

Participate as an acquirer in the consolidation taking place in our industry to further boost return on average assets, improve efficiency ratio, and increase EPS

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, Springfield and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Rockford Bank & Trust Company, based in Rockford, Illinois, commenced operations in 2005. Quad City Bank & Trust Company also provides correspondent banking services. In addition, Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. In July 2018, the Company completed a merger with Springfield Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of Springfield First Community Bank of Springfield, Missouri. With this addition of Springfield First Community Bank, the Company has 27 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $5.2 billion in assets, $3.9 billion in loans and $4.3 billion in deposits.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 87,919 $ 76,527 $ 85,523 $ 73,407 $ 69,069 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 205,497 216,032 159,596 129,660 51,667 Securities 643,803 655,749 662,969 650,745 657,997 Net loans/leases 3,869,415 3,758,268 3,692,907 3,610,309 3,077,247 Intangibles 16,089 16,918 17,450 16,137 8,470 Goodwill 77,748 77,872 77,832 73,618 28,091 Other assets 294,381 265,296 253,433 238,856 214,342 Total assets $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710 $ 4,792,732 $ 4,106,883 Total deposits $ 4,322,510 $ 4,194,220 $ 3,977,031 $ 3,788,277 $ 3,298,276 Total borrowings 230,953 282,994 404,968 483,635 380,392 Other liabilities 137,089 101,041 94,573 63,433 58,627 Total stockholders' equity 504,300 488,407 473,138 457,387 369,588 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710 $ 4,792,732 $ 4,106,883 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,548,657 $ 1,479,247 $ 1,429,410 $ 1,380,543 $ 1,273,000 Commercial real estate loans 1,837,473 1,790,845 1,766,111 1,727,326 1,349,319 Direct financing leases 101,180 108,543 117,969 126,752 133,197 Residential real estate loans 293,479 288,502 290,759 309,288 257,434 Installment and other consumer loans 120,947 123,087 119,381 100,191 92,952 Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 8,783 9,208 9,124 9,286 8,890 Total loans/leases $ 3,910,519 $ 3,799,432 $ 3,732,754 $ 3,653,386 $ 3,114,792 Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases 41,104 41,164 39,847 43,077 37,545 Net loans/leases $ 3,869,415 $ 3,758,268 $ 3,692,907 $ 3,610,309 $ 3,077,247 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 35,762 $ 35,843 $ 36,411 $ 36,492 $ 35,667 Municipal securities 440,853 450,376 459,409 453,275 458,510 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 159,228 161,692 159,249 155,733 158,534 Other securities 7,960 7,838 7,900 5,245 5,286 Total securities $ 643,803 $ 655,749 $ 662,969 $ 650,745 $ 657,997 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 795,951 $ 821,599 $ 791,101 $ 802,090 $ 746,822 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,505,956 2,334,474 2,204,206 2,094,814 1,865,382 Time deposits 733,135 719,286 704,903 615,323 519,999 Brokered deposits 287,468 318,861 276,821 276,050 166,073 Total deposits $ 4,322,510 $ 4,194,220 $ 3,977,031 $ 3,788,277 $ 3,298,276 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 46,433 $ 66,380 $ 76,327 $ 63,399 $ 46,600 Overnight FHLB advances (1) 59,300 59,800 190,165 295,730 207,500 Wholesale structured repurchase agreements - 35,000 35,000 35,000 35,000 Customer repurchase agreements 2,181 3,056 2,084 3,049 2,186 Federal funds purchased 17,010 12,830 26,690 8,670 15,400 Subordinated notes 68,274 68,215 4,782 - - Junior subordinated debentures 37,755 37,713 37,670 37,626 37,581 Other borrowings - - 32,250 40,161 36,125 Total borrowings $ 230,953 $ 282,994 $ 404,968 $ 483,635 $ 380,392 (1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 2.39%.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31 December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 54,181 $ 52,102 $ 52,703 $ 49,831 $ 40,799 Interest expense 16,168 15,194 13,110 11,517 8,714 Net interest income 38,013 36,908 39,593 38,314 32,085 Provision for loan/lease losses 1,941 2,134 1,611 6,206 2,301 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 36,072 $ 34,774 $ 37,982 $ 32,108 $ 29,784 Trust department fees $ 2,361 $ 2,493 $ 2,216 $ 2,196 $ 2,058 Investment advisory and management fees 1,888 1,736 1,657 1,059 1,058 Deposit service fees 1,658 1,554 1,623 1,656 1,610 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans, net 489 369 361 337 102 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 39 31 - 46 - Swap fee income 7,891 3,198 7,069 1,110 1,649 Securities losses, net (52 ) - - - - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 412 540 341 474 399 Debit card fees 914 792 807 846 844 Correspondent banking fees 172 216 179 195 213 Other 1,293 1,064 1,026 890 979 Total noninterest income $ 17,065 $ 11,993 $ 15,279 $ 8,809 $ 8,912 Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,749 $ 20,879 $ 19,779 $ 17,433 $ 15,804 Occupancy and equipment expense 3,533 3,694 3,367 3,318 3,133 Professional and data processing fees 3,031 2,750 3,577 2,396 2,771 Acquisition costs - - (4 ) 1,292 414 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 708 134 1,427 494 165 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 926 964 1,065 933 840 Loan/lease expense 312 214 624 369 260 Net cost and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 1,182 298 2,477 (50 ) (70 ) Advertising and marketing 1,037 785 1,122 984 753 Bank service charges 508 483 469 462 466 Correspondent banking expense 206 204 207 205 204 Intangibles amortization 615 532 540 542 305 Other 1,753 1,498 1,760 2,122 1,325 Total noninterest expense $ 36,560 $ 32,435 $ 36,410 $ 30,500 $ 26,370 Net income before taxes $ 16,577 $ 14,332 $ 16,851 $ 10,417 $ 12,326 Federal and state income tax expense 3,073 1,414 3,535 1,608 1,881 Net income $ 13,504 $ 12,918 $ 13,316 $ 8,809 $ 10,445 Basic EPS $ 0.86 $ 0.82 $ 0.85 $ 0.56 $ 0.75 Diluted EPS $ 0.85 $ 0.81 $ 0.84 $ 0.55 $ 0.73 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,714,588 15,693,345 15,641,401 15,625,123 13,919,565 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,938,377 15,922,940 15,898,591 15,922,324 14,232,423

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 106,283 $ 80,345 Interest expense 31,362 15,857 Net interest income 74,921 64,488 Provision for loan/lease losses 4,075 4,841 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 70,846 $ 59,647 Trust department fees $ 4,854 $ 4,295 Investment advisory and management fees 3,624 2,010 Deposit service fees 3,212 3,142 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 858 203 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 70 358 Swap fee income 11,089 2,608 Securities losses, net (52 ) - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 952 817 Debit card fees 1,706 1,610 Correspondent banking fees 388 477 Other 2,357 1,934 Total noninterest income $ 29,058 $ 17,454 Salaries and employee benefits $ 43,628 $ 31,782 Occupancy and equipment expense 7,227 6,198 Professional and data processing fees 5,781 5,479 Acquisition costs - 506 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 842 165 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,890 1,597 Loan/lease expense 526 551 Net cost of operation of other real estate 1,480 62 Advertising and marketing 1,822 1,446 Bank service charges 991 907 Correspondent banking expense 410 409 Intangibles amortization 1,147 609 Other 3,251 2,523 Total noninterest expense $ 68,995 $ 52,234 Net income before taxes $ 30,909 $ 24,867 Income tax expense 4,487 3,872 Net income $ 26,422 $ 20,995 Basic EPS $ 1.68 $ 1.51 Diluted EPS $ 1.66 $ 1.48 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,703,967 13,904,113 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,930,659 14,219,003

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,772,939 15,755,442 15,718,208 15,673,760 13,973,940 Book value per common share (1) $31.97 $31.00 $30.10 $29.18 $26.45 Tangible book value per common share (2) $26.02 $24.98 $24.04 $23.46 $23.83 Closing stock price $34.87 $33.92 $32.09 $40.85 $47.45 Market capitalization $550,002 $534,425 $504,397 $640,273 $663,063 Market price / book value 109.06% 109.42% 106.61% 139.98% 179.41% Market price / tangible book value 134.00% 135.77% 133.49% 174.16% 199.10% Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $3.10 $2.99 $2.92 $2.79 $2.83 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 11.25 x 11.34 x 10.98 x 14.64 x 16.77 x TCE / TA (4) 8.05% 7.92% 7.78% 7.82% 8.18% CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $488,407 $473,138 $457,387 $369,588 $360,428 Net income 13,504 12,918 13,316 8,809 10,445 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,243 2,343 1,943 (612 ) (1,335 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (942 ) (942 ) (939 ) (938 ) (836 ) Proceeds from issuance of 1,689,561 shares of

common stock, net of costs, as a result of the

acquisition of Springfield First Community Bank - - - 80,063 - Proceeds from issuance of 23,501 shares of

common stock, net of costs, as a result of the

acquisition of Bates Companies - - 1,000 - - Other (5) 1,088 950 431 477 886 Ending balance $ 504,300 $ 488,407 $ 473,138 $ 457,387 $ 369,588 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 12.18% 12.26% 10.69% 10.87% 11.23% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.87% 9.87% 9.77% 9.83% 10.19% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.96% 8.90% 8.87% 8.87% 9.22% Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.04% 9.02% 8.89% 8.92% 9.16% KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.06% 1.04% 1.10% 0.75% 1.03% 1.05% 1.04% Return on average total equity (annualized) 10.84% 10.71% 11.42% 8.08% 11.45% 10.78% 11.64% Net interest margin 3.25% 3.25% 3.48% 3.46% 3.37% 3.25% 3.43% Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.40% 3.40% 3.63% 3.60% 3.52% 3.40% 3.58% Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 66.38% 66.33% 66.35% 64.72% 64.32% 66.35% 63.75% Gross loans and leases / total assets 75.28% 74.99% 75.41% 76.23% 75.84% 75.28% 75.84% Gross loans and leases / total deposits 90.47% 90.59% 93.86% 96.44% 94.44% 90.47% 94.44% Effective tax rate 18.54% 9.87% 20.98% 15.44% 15.26% 14.52% 15.57% Full-time equivalent employees (9) 773 771 755 728 666 773 666 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 5,077,900 $ 4,968,502 $ 4,842,232 $ 4,677,875 $ 4,053,684 $ 5,023,201 $ 4,024,188 Loans/leases 3,839,674 3,759,615 3,699,885 3,612,648 3,077,517 3,799,645 3,048,447 Deposits 4,271,391 4,110,868 3,986,236 3,840,077 3,343,003 4,191,130 3,291,283 Total stockholders' equity 498,263 482,423 466,271 436,065 365,031 490,343 360,778 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Growth in full-time equivalents due primarily to the merger with Springfield Bancshares, Inc., the acquisition of the Bates Companies and the addition of several new positions created to build scale.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 9,690 $ 56 2.32 % $ 15,736 $ 93 2.40 % $ 18,561 $ 61 1.32 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 182,651 1,168 2.56 % 155,463 923 2.41 % 54,879 228 1.67 % Securities (1) 644,999 6,062 3.77 % 660,454 6,096 3.74 % 648,276 5,752 3.56 % Restricted investment securities 21,007 290 5.54 % 21,285 307 5.85 % 21,100 212 4.03 % Loans (1) 3,839,674 48,413 5.06 % 3,759,615 46,477 5.01 % 3,077,517 36,008 4.69 % Total earning assets (1) $ 4,698,021 $ 55,989 4.78 % $ 4,612,553 $ 53,896 4.74 % $ 3,820,333 $ 42,261 4.44 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,461,768 $ 8,271 1.35 % $ 2,288,109 $ 7,174 1.27 % $ 1,919,406 $ 4,089 0.85 % Time deposits 1,013,391 5,554 2.20 % 1,012,459 5,305 2.12 % 665,643 2,439 1.47 % Short-term borrowings 16,145 81 2.01 % 14,377 71 2.00 % 19,024 63 1.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 76,154 601 3.17 % 147,355 1,060 2.92 % 174,826 1,019 2.34 % Other borrowings 10,550 92 3.50 % 43,701 448 4.16 % 67,044 596 3.57 % Subordinated debentures 68,239 993 5.84 % 38,637 564 5.92 % - - 0.00 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,731 576 6.12 % 37,686 572 6.16 % 37,558 508 5.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,683,978 $ 16,168 1.76 % $ 3,582,324 $ 15,194 1.72 % $ 2,883,501 $ 8,714 1.21 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 39,821 3.02 % $ 38,702 3.02 % $ 33,547 3.23 % Net interest margin (2) 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.37 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.40 % 3.40 % 3.52 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.31 % 3.31 % 3.46 % For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 12,713 $ 150 2.38 % $ 19,132 $ 118 1.24 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 169,057 2,091 2.49 % 52,205 425 1.64 % Securities (1) 652,727 12,158 3.76 % 648,656 11,418 3.55 % Restricted investment securities 21,146 598 5.70 % 21,465 446 4.19 % Loans (1) 3,799,645 94,795 5.03 % 3,048,447 70,753 4.68 % Total earning assets (1) $ 4,655,288 $ 109,792 4.76 % $ 3,789,905 $ 83,160 4.42 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,374,939 $ 15,445 1.31 % $ 1,873,817 $ 7,109 0.77 % Time deposits 1,012,925 10,859 2.16 % 641,152 4,301 1.35 % Short-term borrowings 15,261 152 2.01 % 18,148 95 1.06 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 111,755 1,662 3.00 % 205,758 2,215 2.17 % Other borrowings 27,126 539 4.01 % 65,862 1,182 3.62 % Subordinated debentures 53,438 1,557 5.88 % - - 0.00 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,709 1,148 6.14 % 37,534 955 5.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,633,153 $ 31,362 1.74 % $ 2,842,271 $ 15,857 1.13 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 78,430 3.02 % $ 67,303 3.29 % Net interest margin (2) 3.25 % 3.43 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.40 % 3.58 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.30 % 3.51 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN/LEASE LOSSES Beginning balance $ 41,164 $ 39,847 $ 43,077 $ 37,545 $ 36,533 Provision charged to expense 1,941 2,134 1,611 6,206 2,301 Loans/leases charged off (2,152 ) (1,059 ) (4,967 ) (991 ) (1,525 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 151 242 126 317 236 Ending balance $ 41,104 $ 41,164 $ 39,847 $ 43,077 $ 37,545 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 13,148 $ 13,406 $ 14,260 $ 23,576 $ 12,554 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 58 61 632 1,410 20 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 1,313 3,794 3,659 4,240 1,327 Total nonperforming loans/leases 14,519 17,261 18,551 29,226 13,901 Other real estate owned 8,637 9,110 9,378 12,204 12,750 Other repossessed assets - - 8 150 150 Total nonperforming assets $ 23,156 $ 26,371 $ 27,937 $ 41,580 $ 26,801 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.45 % 0.52 % 0.56 % 0.87 % 0.65 % Allowance / total loans/leases (1) 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.18 % 1.21 % Allowance / nonperforming loans/leases (1) 283.10 % 238.48 % 214.80 % 147.39 % 270.09 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.13 % 0.02 % 0.04 % (1) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value which eliminates the allowance and impacts these ratios.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,637,115 $ 1,660,374 $ 1,563,643 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 234,072 231,470 234,566 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,527,521 1,446,637 1,345,431 Community State Bank - Ankeny 806,704 785,076 712,139 Springfield First Community Bank 671,644 638,542 N/A Rockford Bank and Trust 523,262 513,045 484,123 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,434,467 $ 1,453,810 $ 1,283,766 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,283,151 1,228,232 1,080,685 Community State Bank - Ankeny 705,777 673,231 596,291 Springfield First Community Bank 471,340 445,113 N/A Rockford Bank and Trust 453,149 433,016 376,240 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,273,400 $ 1,238,684 $ 1,184,879 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 230,676 228,356 233,297 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,100,823 1,076,166 1,034,057 Community State Bank - Ankeny 597,486 588,021 509,207 Springfield First Community Bank 515,566 491,985 N/A Rockford Bank and Trust 423,244 404,575 386,649 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 89 % 85 % 92 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 86 % 88 % 96 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 85 % 87 % 85 % Springfield First Community Bank 109 % 111 % N/A Rockford Bank and Trust 93 % 93 % 103 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 78 % 75 % 76 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 72 % 74 % 77 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 74 % 75 % 72 % Springfield First Community Bank 77 % 77 % N/A Rockford Bank and Trust 81 % 79 % 80 % ALLOWANCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.06 % 1.09 % 1.12 % m2 Lease Funds, LLC 1.38 % 1.39 % 1.49 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2) 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.28 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (2) 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.02 % Springfield First Community Bank (2) 0.37 % 0.30 % N/A Rockford Bank and Trust 1.43 % 1.74 % 1.50 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.30 % 1.20 % 1.33 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.95 % 1.54 % 1.46 % 1.75 % 1.45 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.17 % 1.13 % 1.27 % 1.12 % 1.19 % Springfield First Community Bank 1.37 % 1.12 % N/A 1.24 % N/A Rockford Bank and Trust 0.65 % 0.46 % 0.74 % 0.56 % 0.68 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.29 % 3.24 % 3.45 % 3.26 % 3.48 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (5) 3.41 % 3.41 % 3.51 % 3.41 % 3.60 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (4) 4.08 % 4.04 % 4.31 % 4.06 % 4.36 % Springfield First Community Bank (6) 4.10 % 4.06 % N/A 4.08 % N/A Rockford Bank and Trust 2.87 % 2.92 % 3.13 % 2.90 % 3.21 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 71 $ 144 $ 209 $ 215 $ 452 Community State Bank - Ankeny 76 58 382 134 886 Springfield First Community Bank 971 910 N/A 1,881 N/A QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (42 ) (43 ) (46 ) (85 ) (94 ) (1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Lease Funds, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Lease Funds, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.

(2 ) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio.

(3 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(4 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 4.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 3.96% for the

quarter ended June 30, 2018.

(5 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, 3.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 3.44% for the

quarter ended June 30, 2018.

(6 ) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 3.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

(7 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of June 30 March 31 December 31, September 30, June 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 504,300 $ 488,407 $ 473,138 $ 457,387 $ 369,588 Less: Intangible assets 93,837 94,790 95,282 89,755 36,561 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 410,463 $ 393,617 $ 377,856 $ 367,632 $ 333,027 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710 $ 4,792,732 $ 4,106,883 Less: Intangible assets 93,837 94,790 95,282 89,755 36,561 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,101,015 $ 4,971,872 $ 4,854,428 $ 4,702,977 $ 4,070,322 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.05% 7.92% 7.78% 7.82% 8.18% For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31 December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, ADJUSTED NET INCOME (2) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 13,504 $ 12,918 $ 13,316 $ 8,809 $ 10,445 $ 26,422 $ 20,995 Less nonrecurring items (post-tax) (3): Income: Securities gains, net (41 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (41 ) $ - Total nonrecurring income (non-GAAP) $ (41 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (41 ) $ - Expense: Acquisition costs (4) - - 29 1,216 327 - 400 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 559 106 1,127 390 130 665 130 Total nonrecurring expense (non-GAAP) $ 559 $ 106 $ 1,156 $ 1,606 $ 457 $ 665 $ 530 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2) $ 14,104 $ 13,024 $ 14,472 $ 10,415 $ 10,902 $ 27,128 $ 21,525 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (2) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 14,104 $ 13,024 $ 14,472 $ 10,415 $ 10,902 $ 27,128 $ 21,525 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,714,588 15,693,345 15,641,401 15,625,123 13,919,565 15,703,967 13,904,113 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,938,377 15,922,940 15,898,591 15,922,324 14,232,423 15,930,659 14,219,003 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.83 $ 0.93 $ 0.67 $ 0.78 $ 1.73 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.82 $ 0.91 $ 0.65 $ 0.77 $ 1.70 $ 1.51 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (2) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 14,104 $ 13,024 $ 14,472 $ 10,415 $ 10,902 $ 27,128 $ 21,525 Average Assets $ 5,077,900 $ 4,968,502 $ 4,842,232 $ 4,677,875 $ 4,053,684 $ 5,023,201 $ 4,024,188 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.11% 1.05% 1.20% 0.89% 1.08% 1.08% 1.07% NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (6) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 38,013 $ 36,908 $ 39,593 $ 38,314 $ 32,085 $ 74,921 $ 64,488 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5) 1,808 1,794 1,751 1,548 1,462 3,509 2,815 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 39,821 $ 38,702 $ 41,344 $ 39,862 $ 33,547 $ 78,430 $ 67,303 Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion 1,076 1,069 2,609 1,674 545 2,145 1,244 Adjusted net interest income $ 38,745 $ 37,633 $ 38,735 $ 38,188 $ 33,002 $ 76,285 $ 66,059 Average earning assets $ 4,698,021 $ 4,612,553 $ 4,513,277 $ 4,387,487 $ 3,820,333 $ 4,655,288 $ 3,789,905 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.25% 3.25% 3.48% 3.46% 3.37% 3.25% 3.43% Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.40% 3.40% 3.63% 3.60% 3.52% 3.40% 3.58% Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.31% 3.31% 3.40% 3.45% 3.46% 3.30% 3.51% EFFICIENCY RATIO (7) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 36,560 $ 32,435 $ 36,410 $ 30,500 $ 26,370 $ 68,995 $ 52,234 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 38,013 $ 36,908 $ 39,593 $ 38,314 $ 32,085 $ 74,921 $ 64,488 Noninterest income (GAAP) 17,065 11,993 15,279 8,809 8,912 29,058 17,454 Total income $ 55,078 $ 48,901 $ 54,872 $ 47,123 $ 40,997 $ 103,979 $ 81,942 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP) 66.38% 66.33% 66.35% 64.72% 64.32% 66.35% 63.75% (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (3) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%. (4) Acquisition costs were analyzed individually for deductibility. Presented amounts are tax-effected accordingly. (5) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21%. (6) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. (7) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

