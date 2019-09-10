PV Nano Cell Signs Agreement with All4-GP for North America Sales and Distribution





MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTCQB:PVVNF), (the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, and All4-GP North America Inc, a leading equipment and adhesives distributor, announced they have started a cooperation to distribute and sell PV Nano Cell solutions, printers and Sicrys™ inks in North America. This new business cooperation is another significant step for PV Nano Cell to expand its current presence from the Illinois area to all of North America.



PV Nano Cell is the developer of the state-of-the-art Sicrys™ conductive inks based on single crystal nano-particles of silver and copper. The company has designed & implemented a complete solution approach that allows customers to fully realize the potential of inkjet based electronics printing for mass production applications. The company's solutions include the inks, printers and printing process.

PV Nano Cell's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, "We are delighted to cooperate with All4-GP and expand our offering in the important North American region. PV Nano Cell and its wholly owned subsidiary DigiFlex Ltd already have a strong install-base in the territory and we are looking forward to growing the business. Digital additive manufacturing lowers costs of production due to a highly efficient technology and the need for less manpower compared to existing manufacturing processes such as screen printing. These two important cost-driving factors enable USA-based production to be more competitive relative to the Far East in general and China in particular."

PV Nano Cell's Chief Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich, commented, "All4-GP is a highly professional company with an experienced and dedicated team which has already started to identify interesting potential business opportunities. Their knowledge, connections and drive along with our solution offering is expected to have a tremendous impact on both companies' businesses."

All4-PCB's CEO, Mr. Torsten Reckert commented, "We are continually searching for new suppliers who will bring value to our PCB, Solar and Printed Electronics customers. PV Nano Cell's portfolio of silver and copper inks for inkjet applications along with their inkjet equipment makes them an ideal technology partner for manufacturers who want to diversify into inkjet printing and offer next generation printed electronics to their diverse end customers."

About All4-GP

all4-GP and partner company all4-PCB are North American distributors of a broad portfolio of capital equipment and adhesives used for electronics manufacturing. While all4-PCB services printed circuit board customers, all4-GP focuses on a diverse group of industries such as: printed electronics, photovoltaic, electronics assembly and plastic card manufacturing. With a team of regionally employed equipment and process support engineers all4 provides installation and service support for capital equipment as well as process support for high end processes, such as inkjet technology. Support locations are on the East Coast, Chicago area, Denver and at our company headquarter location near Los Angeles CA.

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced, inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN's proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer's parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN's value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and copper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals - which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for a wide range of applications. PVN's solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: automotive, IoT photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

