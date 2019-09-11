Purebase Signs International Distribution Contract with New Asia Markets Partner





IONE, CA, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB:PUBC), a natural mineral resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, is pleased to announce that it has signed a commercial agreement with New Ag Technologies, Inc., a California based distributor of specialty agricultural products focused on the Asian markets. It is also the first commercial agreement Purebase has signed to deliver its high-quality soil amendments outside of the United States.



Purebase is scheduled to ship the initial containers of this custom-blended bio-stimulant product into Vietnam within the next three weeks. Moreover, Purebase intends to increase its production phase of this blend throughout 2019 to better serve the needs of New Ag Technologies' and their clients located in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

Purebase CEO, announced today that, "This is our first international partnership and marks a significant milestone for the Company." Further adding, "We have been diligently searching for the right partner to represent our company and its high-level of standards in the Asia market, and have obtained that in our relationship with New Ag Technologies."

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB:PUBC) is a diversified company that acquires, develops, and markets natural mineral resources in the form of soil amendment solutions to the international agricultural industry.

