    Purebase Signs International Distribution Contract with New Asia Markets Partner

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 09:30:00 AM EDT


    IONE, CA, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB:PUBC), a natural mineral resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, is pleased to announce that it has signed a commercial agreement with New Ag Technologies, Inc., a California based distributor of specialty agricultural products focused on the Asian markets. It is also the first commercial agreement Purebase has signed to deliver its high-quality soil amendments outside of the United States.

    Purebase is scheduled to ship the initial containers of this custom-blended bio-stimulant product into Vietnam within the next three weeks. Moreover, Purebase intends to increase its production phase of this blend throughout 2019 to better serve the needs of New Ag Technologies' and their clients located in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

    Purebase CEO, announced today that, "This is our first international partnership and marks a significant milestone for the Company." Further adding, "We have been diligently searching for the right partner to represent our company and its high-level of standards in the Asia market, and have obtained that in our relationship with New Ag Technologies."

    About PureBase Corporation

    Purebase Corporation (OTCQB:PUBC) is a diversified company that acquires, develops, and markets natural mineral resources in the form of soil amendment solutions to the international agricultural industry.

    Contacts

    Michael Cavalli | Purebase Corporation

    michael.cavalli@purebase.com | Office: (209) 274-9143

    And please visit our corporate website - www.purebase.com

    Safe Harbor

    This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

    Source: Purebase Corporation

