Purebase Eliminates Existing Liabilities In Debt-For-Equity Swap





IONE, CA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB:PUBC), a natural mineral resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, is pleased to announce that it has eliminated $5,422,362.86 of liabilities through a Debt-For-Equity exchange with existing noteholders into 60,248,484 restricted common stock at the conversion price of $0.09. The party converting their debt is U.S. Mine Corp., a privately held mining company owned by certain Directors of Purebase Corporation.



Purebase CEO, Scott Dockter said, "The demand for high-quality specialized soil amendment, minerals, and bio-stimulants for sustainable agriculture continues to grow, and we wanted to communicate to the market that our largest shareholders are confident in the company's path ahead. Mr. Dockter added, "We have been funding the company since it was a start-up, and as the company matures into the next phase of growth, we felt like it was the right time to clean up the company's balance sheet."

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB:PUBC) is a diversified company that acquires, develops, and markets natural mineral resources in the form of soil amendment solutions to the international agricultural industry.

Michael Cavalli | PureBase Corporation

michael.cavalli@purebase.com | Office: (209) 274-9143

And please visit our corporate website - www.purebase.com

