Pure Gold Intersects Bonanza Grade Gold Including 108.5 g/t Gold Over 1.0 Metre at Madsen Red Lake





VANCOUVER, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM - TSX-V) ("Pure Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that surface drilling at the Madsen Red Lake Mine ("Madsen") continues to confirm and expand the Wedge deposit extents with several bonanza grade gold intercepts returned from initial 2019 exploration drilling. Surface drilling at the Wedge deposit has demonstrated the potential for these zones to continue to grow, with gold intercepts returned both up- and down-plunge of the current mineral resource.



Drilling highlights:

Infill and step-out drilling has been defined to upgrade and expand resources in the Wedge area. Drilling result highlights include: 108.5 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from drill hole PG19-643; 94.6 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from drill hole PG19-654; 13.8 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from drill hole PG19-649.

Two drill rigs are currently active on the project with one rig currently targeting growth at the Wedge resource, and one rig testing the Fork EXT target.

A summary table of the results is set out at the end of this News Release.

"This first round of results continues to demonstrate the continuity of our geological model and has reinforced the high grade nature of both the Wedge deposit and the broader Madsen gold system as a whole," stated Darin Labrenz, President and CEO of Pure Gold. "In less than two years, we have made a new discovery at Wedge, established it firmly as part of a related, five kilometre long gold system and have rapidly developed a brand new mineral resource in the Red Lake mining district. With this understanding of the scale and tenor of gold mineralization firmly established, we are now drilling to expand and define this extensive gold system."

The Company's 2019 Exploration Program is designed to focus on the Wedge deposit and along strike extensions with a goal of growing and upgrading the gold resources. Initial discovery drilling in 2018, quickly established a high grade mineral resource at Wedge with a current indicated resource of 107,000 ounces of gold at 10.3 g/t gold (in 322,000 tonnes), and an inferred resource of 79,000 ounces of gold at 8.0 g/t gold (in 307,000 tonnes).1,2 The resources at Wedge form a part of a series of genetically and geometrically related high grade gold zones that span a five kilometre structural corridor from Madsen to Wedge, with expansive gaps along strike and down plunge that remain highly prospective for additional resource growth. This marks the second major exploration campaign, designed to expand this brand new deposit and further demonstrate the size and strength of the overall gold system at the Madsen Red Lake Gold Mine.

Previously released drilling highlights from Wedge include3:

15.1 g/t gold over 5.4 metres from drill hole PG16-215;

33.3 g/t gold over 8.3 metres from drill hole PG17-467;

21.3 g/t gold over 10.3 metres from drill hole PG17-486;

19.9 g/t gold over 3.3 metres from drill hole PG18-564;

354.0 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from drill hole PG18-540;

32.9 g/t gold over 1.7 metres from drill hole PG18-600; and

23.1 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from drillhole PG18-616.

In addition to ongoing exploration at Wedge, the current drilling campaign also includes the initial testing of the Fork EXT target which is located down-plunge of the near-surface Fork deposit and hosts strong alteration, blue-grey quartz veins, and anomalous gold in limited past drill testing. The Fork EXT target is hosted along the upper contact of the Russet Lake Ultramafic unit in an analogous geologic setting to the high grade 8 Zone of the Madsen deposit. The 2019 exploration program will also continue surface work to prepare a further 24 current high priority exploration targets across the Madsen Property for future discovery drilling.



The Company's 12,000 metre drill program is expected to be completed in December, with additional results released during the course of the activities.

Drill Results Summary

New assay results from select drill holes are outlined below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone PG19-641 7.7 12 4.3 4.1 Fork incl. 7.7 8.7 1.1 5.6 incl. 11.0 12.0 1.0 5.2 PG19-643 103.0 104.0 1.0 108.5 Wedge-MJ PG19-646 30.7 31.7 1.0 11.8 Wedge-CK PG19-647 264.0 265.7 1.7 5.3 Wedge-MJ PG19-649 394.6 395.6 1.0 13.8 Wedge-MJ PG19-654 43.8 44.8 1.0 94.6 Wedge-MJ *Assay composites were calculated using uncut assays and true widths are interpreted to vary from 70-90% (80%, on average) of reported core lengths above.

For a set of figures showing mineral resource locations in relation to drilling, click link below:

http://puregoldmining.ca/sites/default/files/Resource-Location-Map-30072019.pdf

For a complete list of 2019 drill results to date, click link below:

http://puregoldmining.ca/sites/default/files/2019-DH-Intercepts-Table-July-30.pdf

ABOUT MADSEN

The Madsen Red Lake Gold Mine has historical production of 2.6 million ounces of gold and a current indicated resource of 1,744,000 ounces gold at 8.7 g/t gold (in 6.2 million tonnes), an inferred resource of 296,000 ounces gold at 7.9 g/t gold (in 1.2 million tonnes), and benefits from existing infrastructure including a mill and tailings facility, paved highway access, and access to power, water and experienced labour. The recently released feasibility study for the Madsen Red Lake Gold Mine outlines an 800 tonne per day underground mining operation with a 12 year mine life, Probable Mineral Reserves of one million ounces of gold grading 9 g/t in 3.5 million tonnes, and a low initial capital cost of C$95 million (US$71 million), putting the Madsen Red Lake Gold Mine firmly on the path to becoming Canada's next iconic gold mine.1,2



Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be considered for estimation of mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the inferred mineral resources will be converted to indicated resources or a mineral reserve.

See the technical report titled "Madsen Gold Project Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Madsen Deposit Red Lake, Ontario, Canada" with an effective date of February 5, 2019, and dated July 5, 2019, for further information, available at www.puregoldmining.ca or under the Company's Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

See news releases October 31, 2016, January 31, 2018, June 18, 2018, and August 16, 2018 for additional disclosure.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Minerals in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation by crushing to 70% less than 2 mm, a rotary split of 1 kg, and pulverization of the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Sample pulps are shipped to the ALS assay laboratory in North Vancouver, BC for gold analysis with a 30 g fire assay and AAS finish (code Au-AA23). Samples returning >5 g/t Au are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (code GRA21). Mineralized zones with visible gold and shoulder samples are also analyzed by a 1 kg screen fire assay with screening to 100 microns. A duplicate 30 g fire assay is conducted on the screen undersize with assaying of the entire oversize fraction (code Au-SCR21). Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along with field, prep and pulp duplicates, are inserted on a regular basis. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Phil Smerchanski, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

Our mandate is pure and simple. To dream big. To colour outside the lines. To use smart science and creativity to unlock the Madsen Red Lake Gold Mine in Red Lake, Ontario. And become Canada's next iconic gold company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darin Labrenz"

Darin Labrenz, President & CEO

Investor inquiries:

Adam Buchanan, Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 604-646-8000

info@puregoldmining.ca

Media inquiries:

Gareth Tredway / Annabel de Morgan - Tavistock

Tel: +44 (0) 20 79207150

puregold@tavistock.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Pure Gold within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements with respect to those that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, the growth potential of the Madsen Gold Project and opportunities for scalability, the potential for the Russet South, Fork and Wedge deposits to be economically viable, potential conversion of inferred resources to measured and indicated resources, potential extension and expansion of mineral resources and the focus of the Company in the coming months. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Pure Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results at the Madsen Gold Project ; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; the timing of future economic studies; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 20, 2019 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Pure Gold's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although Pure Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Pure Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Source: Pure Gold Mining Inc