Pure Gold Announces AGM Results and Investor Relations Appointment

Shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. All six of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Graeme Currie 86,559,630 99.96 35,000 0.04 Darin Labrenz 86,487,630 99.88 107,000 0.12 Mark O'Dea 86,561,630 99.96 33,000 0.04 Lenard Boggio 86,559,630 99.96 35,000 0.04 Troy Fierro 86,559,630 99.96 35,000 0.04 Rob Pease 86,539,630 99.94 55,000 0.06

Shareholders also voted in favor of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Company's Stock Option Plan. A total of 86,594,630 Pure Gold common shares were voted, representing 32.41% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Pure Gold Investor Relations Appointment



Adam Buchanan has been Pure Gold's Manager, Investor Relations since March 13, 2017 and will continue to provide such services going forward. Mr. Buchanan has over 10 years of investor relations and corporate and government communications experience.

As part of his compensation, on December 15, 2017 Mr. Buchanan was granted incentive stock options exercisable to purchase up to 250,000 Pure Gold Shares at an exercise price of $0.49 per Pure Gold Share exercisable until December 15, 2022. Mr. Buchanan currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of Pure Gold, or any right to acquire such an interest except pursuant to the exercise of the above referenced stock options.

