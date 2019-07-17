PURA Explores CBD Infused Beer With Existing Beer Producer





DALLAS, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Puration, Inc. (USOTC:PURA) ("PURA") today announced entering into discussions with an existing beer producer about a partnership to produce a CBD infused beer. A research report out this week highlights the current alcohol producer trend to pursue cannabis beverages with the continued liberalization of cannabis laws. PURA is a leading CBD infused beverage company having produced over $1 million in CBD Beverages in the United States last year. PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019.



PURA Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target w/Potential to $0.35



Goldman Small Cap Research recently released a new research report recommending PURA as a Speculative BUY with a $0.25 PPS Target. Goldman Small Cap Research further reports that the shares of PURA "have the potential to reach the $0.35 mark." The report highlights PURA's growing EVERx CBD Sports Water sales and the coming introduction of new beverages as well as the potential for the company to exceed its 2019 sales targets through the pending doubling of its production capacity and through planned acquisitions.

Source: Puration Inc.