    PURA and KALY Add CBD Infused Tea To New Beverage Partnerships

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


    DALLAS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Puration, Inc. (USOTC:PURA) ("PURA") and Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC:KALY) ("KALY") today confirmed adding CBD infused tea to its new line of CBD beverage partnerships.  Last week, PURA and KALY published a management presentation to provide shareholders with more details on PURA's recently implemented program to introduce CBD infused versions of existing third-party beverages.  PURA has recently announced plans to introduce a CBD infused beer in partnership with an existing beer producer.  In similar fashion, PURA is partnering with an existing coffee producer to introduce a CBD infused coffee.  In conjunction with the presentation published last week, PURA announced a third partnership to develop CBD infused tea. Additional partnerships are in the works.  PURA is a leading CBD infused beverage company having produced over $1 million in CBD Beverages in the United States last year.  PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019.  The presentation is included in its entirety on the company's website.

    PURA works closely with its partner KALY, the owner of a US Patented Cannabis Extraction Process in the implementation of the plan to introduce infused versions of existing beverages.

    For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

    Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

     

    This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 



    Contact:

    Puration, Inc.

    Brian Shibley,

    info@aciconglomerated.com

    (800) 861-1350

    Contact:

    Kali-Extracts

    Frederick Ferri

    ir@kali-extracts.com

    (214) 210-0459

    Source: Puration Inc.

