PURA – Puration Reports 87% Revenue Growth Breaking $1 Million In First 6 Months Of 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 19, 2019, 08:41:00 AM EDT

    DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC:PURA) ("PURA") today confirmed a management update scheduled for release this Thursday, August 22, 2019 in conjunction with the 2019 Q2 Financial Report published today.  The company reported over $1 million in revenue for the first six months of 2019.  The 2019 revenue for the first six months of 2019 is 87% higher than the revenue reported for the same period in 2018.

    The company has announced a $4 million revenue target for 2019.  The company broke $1 million in sales for the 2018 fiscal year. The update on Thursday will include more details on NOUV dividend distribution accounting update included in the PURA financial report. PURA management also plans to concurrently make an announcement on Thursday regarding the company's CBD beverage sales expansion in Europe.

