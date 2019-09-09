PURA - Puration Begins Pre-Marketing CBD Infused Beer Coffee and Tea



DALLAS, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Puration, Inc. (USOTC:PURA) ("PURA") today announced the company has launched a pre-marketing campaign of its new CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages. PURA recently implemented program to introduce CBD infused versions of existing third-party beverages. The company has announced plans to introduce a CBD infused beer in partnership with an existing beer producer and in similar fashion, PURA has partnered with an existing coffee producer and tea producer to introduce CBD infused coffee and tea. PURA is already a leading CBD infused beverage company having produced over $1 million in CBD Beverages in the United States last year (2018) and reporting over $1 million in CBD Beverages for just the first six months of 2019. PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019. The company recently published a presentation on its beer, coffee and tea initiative that is included in its entirety on the company's website. The pre-marketing campaign announced today involves a market survey on CBD beverages. The data collected will be used to target PURA's marketing direction for CBD infused beer, coffee and tea. Look for more on the survey and the overall pre-marketing initiative coming soon.



PURA is utilizing its license of Kali-Extracts' (aka / Kali, Inc.) (USOTC:KALY) ("KALY") U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process in conjunction with the formulation of its CBD infused beer, coffee and tea. PURA has the sole license of KALY's patent for CBD infused beverages.

