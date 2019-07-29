Quantcast

    PSB Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings of $2.6 Million or $0.57 Per Share; Loan Growth Up 7% Over the Past Year

    July 29, 2019


    WAUSAU, Wis., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX:PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central Wisconsin, reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2019 of $2.57 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to earnings of $0.61 per share on net income of $2.73 million during the March 2019 quarter and $0.62 per share one year earlier on earnings of $2.77 million.  The second quarter earnings included expenses associated with the planned consolidation of a branch office partially offset by an increase in gains on the sale of mortgage loans and security gains.  Loan production remained strong, with net loans receivable expanding 2.6% from the previous quarter and 7.4% relative to one year earlier.

    "During the past quarter, the bank decided to consolidate its two Rhinelander, WI branch locations following a branch remodeling to be completed in the September 2019 quarter. The branch to be closed was purchased in 2014 from Baraboo State Bank. Due to current real estate market conditions, we recorded a write-down of the branch to be closed, which negatively impacted net income during the June 2019 quarter by $428,000 or $0.10 per share, after income tax benefits. The consolidation combines our retail and commercial lending activities resulting in easier access and full-service for customers from one Rhinelander location, where we continue to be the leader in deposit market share. The change is also expected to improve operating efficiency, which should result in improved branch profitability," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

    Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended June 30, 2019, compared to March 31, 2019 and /or June 30, 2018, as applicable):

    • The net interest margin increased to 3.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.63% the previous quarter and 3.67% for the second quarter one year earlier.  The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 reflects a problem loan interest recovery of $109,000 versus an interest recovery of $205,000 for the second quarter of 2018.  Excluding the interest recovery for the second quarter of 2019, the net interest margin would have been 3.66%, compared to the interest recovery adjusted margin for the quarter ended June 2018 of 3.57%.

       
    • Return on shareholders' equity was 11.90% for the quarter compared to 13.42% one quarter earlier and 14.57% for the second quarter one year earlier.  Return on average assets was 1.15% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.23% the previous quarter and 1.31% for the second quarter one year earlier. Excluding the expenses associated with consolidating the Rhinelander office, the return on shareholders' equity was 13.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and the return on average assets was 1.35% for the same period.

       
    • The efficiency ratio was 62.83% for the second quarter compared to 58.59% one quarter earlier and 57.56% in the year ago quarter.  Excluding the expenses associated with closing the Rhinelander office, the efficiency ratio would have been 58.47%.

       
    • Tangible net book value was $19.41 per share at June 30, 2019, an increase of 2.75% from $18.89 per share as of March 31, 2019 and 14.85% from $16.90 per share at June 30, 2018.

    Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

    Total assets were $901.3 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $893.8 million as of March 31, 2019.  Relative to the prior quarter, total assets increased $7.6 million.  Meanwhile, total loans receivable increased $17.5 million, partially fueled by origination activity in our Milwaukee loan production office, which grew net loans $6.3 million during the quarter to $61.0 million.  Most of the loan growth was in the commercial/agricultural real estate loan portfolio, which increased to $370.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $360.0 million three months earlier.  The remainder of the loan growth consisted of commercial/agricultural non-real estate loans which increased to $145.5 million at June 30, 2019 from $139.4 million at March 31, 2019.  Non-owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans represented the largest component of the loan portfolio at 30.1% of gross loans at June 30, 2019, followed by residential real estate loans at 24.1%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 24.0%, commercial loans at 21.3% and consumer loans at 0.5%.  The allowance for loan losses was 0.97% of gross loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.98% at the end of the previous quarter and 0.97% one year earlier.  The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.08% at the end of the previous quarter and 0.16% one year earlier.

    Non-performing assets declined to 0.42% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.84% at March 31, 2019, and 0.67% at June 30, 2018.  The decrease in non-performing assets largely relates to a return to accrual status of a commercial real estate credit that leased property to the retailer Shopko. The borrower has secured a replacement tenant for the former Shopko property and loan payments have continued uninterrupted. We continue to work towards a positive resolution with another borrower affected by the Shopko bankruptcy that is on our Watch List with a balance of $2.2 million  At June 30, 2019, non-performing assets consisted of $2.3 million in non-accruing loans, $1.0 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual, $270,000 in non-accrual restructured loans and $172,000 in foreclosed assets.

    At June 30, 2019, cash and investments totaled $186.3 million compared to $195.7 million at March 31, 2019.  During the course of the quarter, cash and investments were reduced in order to fund loan growth and reduce wholesale funding.

    Total deposits were $715.2 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $715.4 million at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 33.30% of total deposits, followed by money market deposits at 23.2%, noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 20.1% and retail and local time deposits at 14.0%.  Broker and national time deposits accounted for 5.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 versus 6.8% the prior quarter and 9.8% one year earlier. "We have made a concerted effort to reduce our reliance on wholesale deposits and build a stronger base of core deposits to support our lending operations," stated Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

    FHLB advances were $59.9 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $51.2 million at March 31, 2019 while other borrowings decreased to $19.2 million from $22.9 million over the same time period.

    For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, stockholders' equity increased $2.0 million, or 2.40%, to $87.1 million, compared to $85.1 million at March 31, 2019.  Tangible net book value per share increased 2.75% to $19.41 per share, at June 30, 2019, compared to $18.89 per share at March 31, 2019.  PSB's tangible equity to total assets increased to 9.65% at June 30, 2019, compared to 9.50% at March 31, 2019. 

    In the first six months of fiscal 2019, PSB repurchased 19,876 shares at an average cost of $23.37 per share versus 34,956 shares repurchased at an average cost of $23.18 for the first six months of fiscal 2018.

    Operations Review

    Net interest income totaled $7.8 million (on a net margin of 3.72%) for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $7.6 million (on net margin of 3.63%) for the first quarter of 2019 and $7.3 million (on a net margin of 3.67%) for the second quarter of 2018.  Net interest income growth from the prior quarter was partially due to a $109,000 interest recapture related to the return of a non-accruing loan to accrual status. Compared to the March 31, 2019 quarter, loans and investment yields increased 8 bps to 4.67% during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 while deposit and borrowing costs rose only 2 bps to 1.25%.  Loan yields increased to 5.15%, 5.09% adjusted for interest recapture, from 5.09% during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

    The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter but at a slower rate than the yield on interest-earning assets as fewer wholesale funding sources were utilized and lower costing core deposits were used to fund a larger portion of loans and investments.  Deposit costs increased to $1.63 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $1.55 million the previous quarter.  Meanwhile, FHLB advances costs declined to $230,000 from $309,000 due to lower advance utilization.

    The provision for loan losses totaled $150,000 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to a provision of $400,000 for the prior linked quarter.  The provision primarily relates to new loan originations and an expanding loan portfolio.  The prior quarter reflected provisions taken related to a borrower impacted by the Shopko bankruptcy.

    Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.9 million compared to $2.1 million during the preceding quarter and $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.  The previous quarter included a gain realized on an equity investment of approximately $534,000, due to a change in accounting principle.  Service fees and gains on the sale of mortgage loans in the second quarter were $403,000 and $432,000, respectively, compared to $381,000 and $175,000 during the first quarter of 2019.  Commissions on investment and insurance sales declined to $310,000 from $333,000 the prior quarter.  At June 30, 2019, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $236.6 million compared to $229.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $219.5 million at June 30, 2018.  The year over year growth of assets under management was 7.80%.

    Noninterest expense was $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter.  For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased due to $589,000 in expenses associated with writing down assets associated with the closing of the Rhinelander office.  Meanwhile salaries and benefit expenses and occupancy and facilities declined over the quarter, offset in part by increased data processing expenses.

    About PSB Holdings, Inc.

    PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties and loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples.  PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market.  More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions.  PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.

    PSB Holdings, Inc.              
    Quarterly Financial Summary            
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
            Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
    Earnings and dividends:       2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
                     
      Interest income     $ 9,839   $ 9,604   $ 9,365   $ 9,063   $ 8,685  
      Interest expense     $ 2,041   $ 2,032   $ 1,888   $ 1,805   $ 1,406  
      Net interest income     $ 7,798   $ 7,572   $ 7,477   $ 7,258   $ 7,279  
      Provision for loan losses     $ 150   $ 400   $ 60   $ 10   $ 30  
      Other noninterest income     $ 1,903   $ 2,117   $ 1,718   $ 1,615   $ 1,553  
      Other noninterest expense   $ 6,167   $ 5,745   $ 5,829   $ 5,373   $ 5,145  
      Net income     $ 2,572   $ 2,731   $ 2,529   $ 2,661   $ 2,767  
                     
      Basic earnings per share (3)   $ 0.57   $ 0.61   $ 0.56   $ 0.59   $ 0.62  
      Diluted earnings per share (3)   $ 0.57   $ 0.61   $ 0.56   $ 0.59   $ 0.62  
      Dividends declared per share (3)   $ 0.20   $ -   $ 0.18   $ -   $ 0.18  
      Tangible net book value per share (4)   $ 19.41   $ 18.89   $ 17.98   $ 17.37   $ 16.90  
                     
      Semi-annual dividend payout ratio     16.95 % n/a   15.65 % n/a   15.49 %
      Average common shares outstanding     4,486,022     4,494,568     4,488,397     4,490,621     4,492,059  
                     
    Balance sheet - average balances:            
                     
      Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 666,008   $ 658,586   $ 646,063   $ 634,469   $ 619,251  
      Assets     $ 893,998   $ 899,263   $ 883,373   $ 881,518   $ 845,816  
      Deposits     $ 713,910   $ 713,257   $ 708,318   $ 708,521   $ 691,706  
      Stockholders' equity     $ 86,656   $ 82,516   $ 79,525   $ 77,390   $ 76,150  
                     
    Performance ratios:              
                     
      Return on average assets (1)     1.15 %   1.23 %   1.14 %   1.20 %   1.31 %
      Return on average stockholders' equity (1)   11.90 %   13.42 %   12.62 %   13.64 %   14.57 %
      Average stockholders' equity less accumulated          
      other comprehensive income (loss) to            
      average assets       9.68 %   9.27 %   9.22 %   9.02 %   9.21 %
      Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.00 %   0.08 %   0.07 %   -0.06 %   0.16 %
      Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.53 %   1.11 %   0.91 %   0.84 %   0.81 %
      Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.42 %   0.84 %   0.67 %   0.67 %   0.67 %
      Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.97 %   0.98 %   0.94 %   0.98 %   0.97 %
      Nonperforming assets to tangible equity          
      plus the allowance for loan losses (4)     4.13 %   8.40 %   7.20 %   7.14 %   7.37 %
      Net interest rate margin (1)(2)     3.72 %   3.63 %   3.58 %   3.48 %   3.67 %
      Net interest rate spread (1)(2)     3.42 %   3.36 %   3.32 %   3.23 %   3.46 %
      Service fee revenue as a percent of            
      average demand deposits (1)     1.14 %   1.12 %   1.15 %   1.16 %   1.13 %
      Noninterest income as a percent            
      of gross revenue       16.21 %   18.06 %   15.50 %   15.12 %   15.17 %
      Efficiency ratio (2)       62.83 %   58.59 %   62.54 %   59.75 %   57.56 %
      Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   2.77 %   2.59 %   2.62 %   2.42 %   2.44 %
      Tangible equity to actual assets     9.65 %   9.50 %   8.81 %   8.83 %   8.61 %
                     
    Stock price information:              
                     
      High     $ 24.75   $ 23.45   $ 27.50   $ 27.45   $ 24.67  
      Low     $ 22.00   $ 21.25   $ 21.10   $ 24.08   $ 23.08  
      Last trade value at quarter-end   $ 24.00   $ 22.75   $ 22.50   $ 27.20   $ 24.67  
                     
    (1) Annualized              
    (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent    
      basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.            
    (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.  
    (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets and any preferred stock capital elements.  

     

    PSB Holdings, Inc.          
    Consolidated Statements of Income          
            Quarter Ended  
    (dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
    except per share data - unaudited) 2019 2019 2018

    		 2018

    		 2018
                     
    Interest and dividend income:          
    Loans, including fees $ 8,629 $ 8,334 $ 8,125   $ 7,814   $ 7,579  
    Securities:          
    Taxable   730   713   714     732     677  
    Tax-exempt   389   396   424     394     364  
    Other interest and dividends   91   161   102     123     65  
                     
    Total interest and dividend income   9,839   9,604   9,365     9,063     8,685  
                     
    Interest expense:          
    Deposits   1,634   1,553   1,435     1,324     1,078  
    FHLB advances   230   309   315     359     221  
    Other borrowings   57   51   18     1     3  
    Senior subordinated notes   28   28   28     28     29  
    Junior subordinated debentures   92   91   92     93     75  
                     
    Total interest expense   2,041   2,032   1,888     1,805     1,406  
                     
    Net interest income   7,798   7,572   7,477     7,258     7,279  
    Provision for loan losses   150   400   60     10     30  
                     
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,648   7,172   7,417     7,248     7,249  
                     
    Noninterest income:          
    Service fees   403   381   419     415     389  
    Gain on sale of mortgage loans   432   175   227     286     258  
    Mortgage loan servicing, net   84   125   129     115     131  
    Investment and insurance sales commissions   310   333   430     299     274  
    Net gain on sale of securities   121   18   -     -     -  
    Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   101   98   96     95     93  
    Other noninterest income   452   987   417     405     408  
                     
    Total noninterest income   1,903   2,117   1,718     1,615     1,553  
                     
    Noninterest expense:          
    Salaries and employee benefits   3,322   3,428   3,566     3,244     3,101  
    Occupancy and facilities   591   601   526     499     534  
    Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   3   4   (17 )   (7 )   (18 )
    Data processing and other office operations   646   577   654     649     625  
    Advertising and promotion   120   100   163     98     74  
    FDIC insurance premiums   63   59   61     63     65  
    Other noninterest expenses   1,422   976   876     827     764  
                     
    Total noninterest expense   6,167   5,745   5,829     5,373     5,145  
                     
    Income before provision for income taxes   3,384   3,544   3,306     3,490     3,657  
    Provision for income taxes   812   813   777     829     890  
                     
    Net income $ 2,572 $ 2,731 $ 2,529   $ 2,661   $ 2,767  
    Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56   $ 0.59   $ 0.62  
    Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56   $ 0.59   $ 0.62  

     

    PSB Holdings, Inc.          
    Consolidated Statements of Income          
            Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    (dollars in thousands, June   June
    except per share data - unaudited)   2019   2018       2019   2018  
                     
    Interest and dividend income:          
    Loans, including fees $ 8,629 $ 7,579     $ 16,963 $ 14,550  
    Securities:          
    Taxable   730   677       1,443   1,353  
    Tax-exempt   389   364       785   699  
    Other interest and dividends   91   65       252   159  
                     
    Total interest and dividend income   9,839   8,685       19,443   16,761  
                     
    Interest expense:          
    Deposits   1,634   1,078       3,187   2,056  
    FHLB advances   230   221       539   411  
    Other borrowings   57   3       108   5  
    Senior subordinated notes   28   29       56   55  
    Junior subordinated debentures   92   75       183   141  
                     
    Total interest expense   2,041   1,406       4,073   2,668  
                     
    Net interest income   7,798   7,279       15,370   14,093  
    Provision for loan losses   150   30       550   60  
                     
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,648   7,249       14,820   14,033  
                     
    Noninterest income:          
    Service fees   403   389       784   777  
    Gain on sale of mortgage loans   -   -       -   -  
    Mortgage banking income   516   389       816   771  
    Investment and insurance sales commissions   310   274       643   578  
    Net gain on sale of securities   121   -       139   -  
    Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   101   93       199   182  
    Other noninterest income   452   408       1,439   835  
                     
    Total noninterest income   1,903   1,553       4,020   3,143  
                     
    Noninterest expense:          
    Salaries and employee benefits   3,322   3,101       6,750   6,384  
    Occupancy and facilities   591   534       1,192   1,090  
    Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   3   (18 )     7   (10 )
    Data processing and other office operations   646   625       1,223   1,260  
    Advertising and promotion   120   74       220   159  
    FDIC insurance premiums   63   65       122   123  
    Other noninterest expenses   1,422   764       2,398   1,505  
                     
    Total noninterest expense   6,167   5,145       11,912   10,511  
                     
    Income before provision for income taxes   3,384   3,657       6,928   6,665  
    Provision for income taxes   812   890       1,625   1,543  
                     
    Net income $ 2,572 $ 2,767     $ 5,303 $ 5,122  
    Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.62     $ 1.18 $ 1.14  
    Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.62     $ 1.18 $ 1.14  

     

    PSB Holdings, Inc.          
    Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
                     
            Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
            June 30,   June 30,
    (dollars in thousands - unaudited)   2019     2018       2019     2018  
                     
    Net income $ 2,572   $ 2,767     $ 5,303   $ 5,122  
                     
    Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
                     
      Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available          
        for sale   995     (232 )     2,510     (1,280 )
                     
      Reclassification adjustment for security          
        gain included in net income   (88 )   -       (101 )   -  
                     
      Amortization of unrealized gain included in net          
        income on securities available for sale          
        transferred to securities held to maturity   (1 )   (10 )     (6 )   (25 )
                     
      Unrealized loss on interest rate swap   (142 )   (60 )     (218 )   (59 )
                     
      Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
        swap settlements included in earnings   6     2       9     2  
                     
                     
    Other comprehensive income (loss)   770     (300 )     2,194     (1,362 )
                     
    Comprehensive income $ 3,342   $ 2,467     $ 7,497   $ 3,760  
                     

     

    PSB Holdings, Inc.          
    Consolidated Balance Sheets          
    June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, September 30, and June 30, 2018 unaudited, December 31, 2018 derived from audited financial statements          
      Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
    Assets          
               
    Cash and due from banks $ 11,825   $ 8,917   $ 18,923   $ 15,348   $ 11,876  
    Interest-bearing deposits   2,306     349     501     930     453  
    Federal funds sold   4,552     12,989     24,554     14,246     19,493  
               
    Cash and cash equivalents   18,683     22,255     43,978     30,524     31,822  
    Securities available for sale (at fair value)   123,586     127,368     113,821     114,997     114,939  
    Securities held to maturity (fair values of $42,511, $43,338, $57,607, $59,341 and        
    $61,487 respectively)   42,074     43,061     58,311     60,421     62,299  
    Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)   1,984     2,976     2,976     2,976     2,976  
    Loans held for sale   50     245     358     -     405  
    Loans receivable, net   678,247     660,756     658,481     636,712     631,620  
    Accrued interest receivable   2,844     2,826     2,777     2,709     2,544  
    Foreclosed assets   172     113     113     483     736  
    Premises and equipment, net   9,749     10,426     10,209     10,339     10,524  
    Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,738     1,781     1,805     1,805     1,817  
    Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   1,662     1,657     2,330     2,011     2,297  
    Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   16,564     16,463     16,365     15,407     15,312  
    Other assets   3,961     3,836     4,474     4,893     4,655  
               
    TOTAL ASSETS $ 901,314   $ 893,763   $ 915,998   $ 883,277   $ 881,946  
               
    Liabilities          
               
    Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 143,423   $ 138,124   $ 148,611   $ 151,484   $ 138,079  
    Interest-bearing deposits   571,794     577,263     577,215     565,799     571,512  
               
    Total deposits   715,217     715,387     725,826     717,283     709,591  
               
    Federal Home Loan Bank advances   59,915     51,165     81,071     64,660     71,523  
    Other borrowings   19,179     22,870     8,379     4,864     1,140  
    Senior subordinated notes   2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500  
    Junior subordinated debentures   7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732  
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities   9,668     9,047     9,650     8,144     13,412  
               
    Total liabilities   814,211     808,701     835,158     805,183     805,898  
               
    Stockholders' equity          
               
    Preferred stock - no par value:          
    Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -     -     -     -     -  
    Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
    Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
    Outstanding - 4,480,585, 4,495,110, 4,487,895, 4,488,720 and          
    4,491,789 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
    Additional paid-in capital   7,490     7,497     7,430     7,384     7,339  
    Retained earnings   89,986     88,314     85,583     83,861     81,200  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   543     (227 )   (1,651 )   (2,649 )   (2,059 )
    Treasury stock, at cost - 1,010,213, 995,688, 1,002,903, 1,002,078 and          
    999,009 shares, respectively   (12,746 )   (12,352 )   (12,352 )   (12,332 )   (12,262 )
               
    Total stockholders' equity   87,103     85,062     80,840     78,094     76,048  
               
    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 901,314   $ 893,763   $ 915,998   $ 883,277   $ 881,946  

     

    PSB Holding, Inc.          
    Loan Composition by Purpose          
    Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018
    Total Loans          
    Residential real estate          
      One to four family $ 117,093   $ 116,393   $ 117,970   $ 120,130   $ 119,736  
      HELOC loans   22,158     23,631     24,746     25,880     25,529  
      Residential construction & development   20,937     18,893     16,413     13,483     12,464  
      Residential vacant land   4,680     5,052     5,370     5,507     7,017  
      Total Residential real estate     164,868       163,969       164,499       165,000       164,746  
                 
    Commercial/Agricultural real estate          
      Owner occupied          
      Commercial real estate   149,507     147,435     145,480     141,043     136,248  
      SBA commercial real estate   1,386     1,741     1,769     1,888     1,560  
      Agriculture real estate   5,764     5,078     4,968     4,895     4,547  
      Construction and land development   7,832     6,523     350     -     -  
      Total Owner occupied     164,489       160,777       152,567       147,826       142,355  
                 
      Non-owner occupied          
      Commercial real estate   168,809     161,647     147,246     134,860     135,162  
      SBA commercial real estate   141     146     151     156     160  
      Agricultural real estate   -     -     315     321     331  
      Construction and land development   22,159     22,014     35,288     32,481     31,377  
      Commercial vacant land   14,702     15,404     13,800     14,414     11,535  
      Total Non-owner occupied     205,811       199,211       196,800       182,232       178,565  
                 
    Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate          
      Municipal non-real estate   9,017     6,353     6,806     6,661     8,532  
      Commercial line   65,252     58,117     68,300     62,357     64,652  
      Other commercial non-real estate   65,500     69,073     65,829     68,446     69,474  
      SBA commercial non-real estate   2,252     2,169     2,278     2,557     2,785  
      Agricultural non-real estate   3,491     3,699     3,994     4,366     3,396  
      Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate     145,512       139,411       147,207       144,387       148,839  
                 
    Consumer non-real estate          
      Consumer installment   3,093     2,793     2,755     2,629     2,415  
      Consumer line   304     344     243     216     220  
      Other consumer   195     190     218     212     199  
      Total Consumer non-real estate     3,592       3,327       3,216       3,057       2,834  
    Gross loans     684,272       666,695       664,289       642,502       637,339  
                 
      Net deferred loan costs   300     272     213     212     237  
      Overdrafts   339     296     211     278     217  
      Allowance for loan losses   (6,664 )   (6,507 )   (6,232 )   (6,280 )   (6,173 )
    Total loans receivable $    678,247   $    660,756   $    658,481   $    636,712   $    631,620  

     

    PSB Holdings, Inc.                
    Deposit Composition                
      June 30,   December 31,
    (dollars in thousands)   2019       2018       2018  
      $ %   $ %   $ %
                     
    Non-interest bearing demand $ 143,423 20.1 %   $ 138,079 19.5 %   $ 148,611 20.5 %
    Interest-bearing demand and savings   237,922 33.3 %     245,734 34.6 %     254,857 35.1 %
    Money market deposits   165,918 23.2 %     138,807 19.6 %     145,300 20.0 %
    Retail and local time deposits <= $250   100,560 14.0 %     98,066 13.8 %     99,584 13.8 %
                     
    Total core deposits   647,823 90.6 %     620,686 87.5 %     648,352 89.4 %
    Wholesale interest-bearing demand   - 0.0 %     - 0.0 %     - 0.0 %
    Retail and local time deposits > $250   25,077 3.5 %     18,952 2.7 %     22,131 3.0 %
    Broker & national time deposits <= $250   3,470 0.5 %     4,369 0.6 %     2,483 0.3 %
    Broker & national time deposits > $250   38,847 5.4 %     65,584 9.2 %     52,860 7.3 %
    Totals $ 715,217 100.0 %   $ 709,591 100.0 %   $ 725,826 100.0 %

     

    Nonperforming Assets as of: June   December 31,
    (dollars in thousands)   2019     2018       2018  
               
    Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 2,306   $ 2,856     $ 3,422  
    Nonaccrual restructured loans   270     327       313  
    Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   1,048     1,998       2,284  
    Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -       -  
               
    Total nonperforming loans   3,624     5,181       6,019  
    Foreclosed assets   172     736       113  
               
    Total nonperforming assets $ 3,796   $ 5,917     $ 6,132  
               
    Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   0.53 %   0.81 %     0.91 %
    Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets     0.42 %   0.67 %     0.67 %
    Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans   183.89 %   119.15 %     103.54 %

     

    PSB Holdings, Inc.              
    Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
    (dollars in thousands)              
          Quarter ended June 30, 2019   Quarter ended June 30, 2018
          Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
          Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
    Assets                
    Interest-earning assets:              
      Loans (1)(2) $ 672,576   $ 8,641 5.15 %   $ 625,518   $ 7,589 4.87 %
      Taxable securities   106,737     730 2.74 %     107,976     677 2.51 %
      Tax-exempt securities (2)   61,851     492 3.19 %     60,746     461 3.04 %
      FHLB stock   1,593     24 6.04 %     1,875     18 3.85 %
      Other   11,470     67 2.34 %     11,291     47 1.67 %
                       
      Total (2)   854,227     9,954 4.67 %     807,406     8,792 4.37 %
                       
    Non-interest-earning assets:              
      Cash and due from banks   10,837           9,575      
      Premises and equipment,              
      net   10,422           10,568      
      Cash surrender value ins   16,506           15,261      
      Other assets   8,574           9,273      
      Allowance for loan              
      losses   (6,568 )         (6,267 )    
                       
      Total $ 893,998         $ 845,816      
                       
    Liabilities & stockholders' equity            
    Interest-bearing liabilities:              
      Savings and demand              
      deposits $ 239,929   $ 417 0.70 %   $ 237,466   $ 289 0.49 %
      Money market deposits   161,070     392 0.98 %     138,464     159 0.46 %
      Time deposits   171,501     825 1.93 %     177,366     630 1.42 %
      FHLB borrowings   51,014     230 1.81 %     54,748     221 1.62 %
      Other borrowings   22,302     57 1.03 %     4,450     3 0.27 %
      Senior sub. notes   2,500     28 4.49 %     2,500     29 4.65 %
      Junior sub. debentures   7,732     92 4.77 %     7,732     75 3.89 %
                       
      Total   656,048     2,041 1.25 %     622,726     1,406 0.91 %
                       
    Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
      Demand deposits   141,410           138,410      
      Other liabilities   9,884           8,530      
      Stockholders' equity   86,656           76,150      
                       
      Total $ 893,998         $ 845,816      
                       
    Net interest income   $ 7,913       $ 7,386  
    Rate spread       3.42 %       3.46 %
    Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.72 %       3.67 %
                       
    (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.    
    (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent    
    basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.            

     

    PSB Holdings, Inc.              
    Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
    (dollars in thousands)              
          Six months ended June 30, 2019   Six months ended June 30, 2018
          Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
          Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
    Assets                
    Interest-earning assets:                
      Loans (1)(2) $ 668,732   $ 16,986 5.12 %   $ 620,098   $ 14,573 4.74 %
      Taxable securities   105,933     1,443 2.75 %     109,539     1,353 2.49 %
      Tax-exempt securities (2)   63,472     994 3.16 %     58,601     885 3.05 %
      FHLB stock   1,803     59 6.60 %     1,873     41 4.41 %
      Other   16,701     193 2.33 %     15,118     118 1.57 %
                       
      Total (2)   856,641     19,675 4.63 %     805,229     16,970 4.25 %
                       
    Non-interest-earning assets:              
      Cash and due from banks   11,080           10,140      
      Premises and equipment,              
      net   10,402           10,554      
      Cash surrender value ins   16,456           15,214      
      Other assets   8,782           9,064      
      Allowance for loan              
      losses   (6,415 )         (6,340 )    
                       
      Total $ 896,946         $ 843,861      
                       
    Liabilities & stockholders' equity            
    Interest-bearing liabilities:              
      Savings and demand                
      deposits   $ 246,577   $ 889 0.73 %   $ 239,003   $ 557 0.47 %
      Money market deposits     153,988     691 0.90 %     138,031     304 0.44 %
      Time deposits     173,515     1,607 1.87 %     176,669     1,195 1.36 %
      FHLB borrowings     57,635     539 1.89 %     53,536     411 1.55 %
      Other borrowings     21,052     108 1.03 %     4,639     5 0.22 %
      Senior sub. notes     2,500     56 4.52 %     2,500     55 4.44 %
      Junior sub. debentures     7,732     183 4.77 %     7,732     141 3.68 %
                       
      Total     662,999     4,073 1.24 %     622,110     2,668 0.86 %
                       
    Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
      Demand deposits     139,623           137,777      
      Other liabilities     9,670           8,731      
      Stockholders' equity     84,654           75,243      
                       
      Total   $ 896,946         $ 843,861      
                       
    Net interest income   $ 15,602       $ 14,302  
    Rate spread       3.39 %       3.39 %
    Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.67 %       3.58 %
                       
    (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.    
    (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent    
      basis using a tax rate of 21%.                    

    Investor Relations Contact

    PSB Holdings, Inc.

    1905 Stewart Avenue

    Wausau, WI 54401

    888.929.9902

    InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com 

    Source: PSB Holdings, Inc.

    Referenced Stocks: PSBQ




