Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 01, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


ISELIN, N.J., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Friday, July 26, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET).  A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company's website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's second quarter financial results.  Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in  (Domestic):  1-888-336-7149
  (International):  1-412-902-4175
Canada Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 26, 2019 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on August 9, 2019.

Replay  (Domestic):  1-877-344-7529
  (International):  1-412-317-0088
Canada    (Toll Free):    1-855-669-9658
Passcode   10132884

The call will also be archived on the Company's website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank.  As of March 31, 2019, the Company reported assets of $9.8 billion.  The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

SOURCE:  Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT:  Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site:  http://www.Provident.Bank 

