Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 03:11:00 PM EDT


RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company") (Nasdaq GS:PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 prior to the market open on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-230-1093 and requesting the Provident Financial Holdings Earnings Release Conference Call.  An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 7, 2019 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and referencing access code number 470314.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes

President, Chief Operating Officer

and Chief Financial Officer

3756 Central Ave.

Riverside, CA 92506

(951) 686-6060

Source: Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PROV




