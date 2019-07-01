Prothena Announces Appointment of Paula K. Cobb to its Board of Directors





DUBLIN, Ireland, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, announced today the appointment of Paula Cobb to its Board of Directors.



"As a biotechnology executive with wide-ranging global development, business strategy and commercial experience across a number of categories, Paula's perspective will be invaluable as Prothena advances a pipeline of novel neuroscience programs targeting devastating diseases," commented Lars Ekman, Prothena's Chairman. "We welcome Paula to our Board of Directors and look forward to working together and drawing on her expertise and insights."

Ms. Cobb is the chief operating officer of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on drug discovery, development, and translational research for hearing and balance disorders. Until its acquisition by Biogen, Ms. Cobb served on the board of directors of Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company. Prior to joining Decibel in 2016, she worked in a variety of leadership and global roles at Biogen, including as senior vice president of the rare disease group, where she was responsible for the company's marketed hemophilia assets and Phase 3 programs in spinal muscular atrophy and neuropathic pain. Before Biogen, she worked for various consulting groups in the Boston area. Ms. Cobb graduated cum laude from Amherst College with a BA degree in political science and English. She also received an MBA from Harvard University's Graduate School of Business Administration.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of progressive, life-threatening diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of neuroscience research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets including Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (prasinezumab - PRX002/RG7935) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004), as well as tau and TDP-43 where its scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media & Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications

650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com

Source: Prothena Corporation plc