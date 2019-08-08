Quantcast

See headlines for PTQ
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Protech Home Medical Announces Date and Time for Quarterly Conference Call

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

    CINCINNATI, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V:PTQ), a healthcare services company with operations in the U.S., today announced that it will host its Q3 F2019 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

    Conference Call Details:

    Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

    Canada/US Toll Free:   1 (800) 319 4610

    International:                 1 (604) 638 5340

    ABOUT PROTECH HOME MEDICAL

    The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The initial service line includes providing in-home monitoring equipment, supplies and services to patients in the U.S. who take prescription blood thinners, such as Coumadin® (warfarin).

    The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company's organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services and making life easier for the patient.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    For further information please visit our website at www.phmcompanies.com, or contact:

    Greg Crawford

    CEO/Chairman

    Protech Home Medical Corp.

    859-300-6455

    investorinfo@myphm.com

    Source: Protech Home Medical Corp.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: PTQ




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7862.83
    29.56  ▲  0.38%
    DJIA 26007.07
    -22.45  ▼  0.09%
    S&P 500 2883.98
    2.21  ▲  0.08%
    Data as of Aug 7, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar