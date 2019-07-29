Protalix BioTherapeutics to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on August 8, 2019





CARMIEL, Israel, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:PLX, TASE:PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®, today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 am ET.



To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers prior to the start of the call: United States: +1 (844) 358-6760; International: +1 (478) 219-0004. Conference ID number: 1497319.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay for two weeks on the Company's website, www.protalix.com, in the Events Calendar of the Investors section. Please access the Company's website at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

AboutProtalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. Protalix's unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's development pipeline includes the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified version of the recombinant human alpha-GAL-A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered anti-inflammatory treatment; alidornase alfa for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

Investor Contact

Alan Lada, Vice President

Solebury Trout

617-221-8006

alada@soleburytrout.com

Source: Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.