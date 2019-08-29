Quantcast

Proofpoint to Present at the Citi Global Technology Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 08:05:00 AM EDT


SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT), a leading next-generation cybersecurity company, today announced that Gary Steele, chief executive officer, and Paul Auvil, chief financial officer, will present at the Citi Global Technology Conferenceat 10:15 a.m. ET (7:15 a.m. PT) on September 5, 2019, in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investors page of Proofpoint's website at investors.proofpoint.com.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint to mitigate their most critical security and compliance risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jason Starr                                         

Proofpoint, Inc.                               

(408) 585-4351                                              

jstarr@proofpoint.com                

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristy Campbell                                

Proofpoint, Inc.                               

(408) 517-4710                                  

kcampbell@proofpoint.com

 

Source: Proofpoint, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PFPT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7856.88
29.93  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26036.10
258.20  ▲  1.00%
S&P 500 2887.94
18.78  ▲  0.65%
Data as of Aug 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar