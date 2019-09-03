Proofpoint Launches Critical People-Centric Cybersecurity and Compliance Innovations Across All Product Lines to Further Safeguard Users from Targeted Attacks



Leading cybersecurity company delivers enhanced threat intelligence, cloud application security, fraud detection, and training capabilities

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ:PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced numerous people-centric security and compliance innovations across all product lines. These enhancements enable companies worldwide to stay ahead of a continually evolving threat landscape and better protect their most important asset—their people—from attacks and compliance risks.



"We are the most deployed solution in the Fortune 100, Fortune 1000, and Global 2000, and our commitment to ongoing innovation is one of the many reasons the world's largest companies trust our effectiveness," said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. "While other vendors are narrowing their focus, Proofpoint continues to be a market leader because we're focused on the future - and it's a people-centric one. Cybercriminals are attacking specific people within organizations, including many that might not be top of mind for security teams. Organizations worldwide need advanced protection with adaptive controls and exceptional training to stop persistent attackers and compliance risks."

Proofpoint reinvests approximately twenty percent of annual revenue into R&D, one of the highest percentages in the industry. And today's numerous people-centric enhancements will address critical areas, including cloud application security, information protection, deep threat intelligence, compliance, email authentication, and employee training. Detailed below, each innovation falls under one of the three product line categories: cybersecurity, compliance, and security awareness training.

Available this month, Proofpoint's Targeted Attacked Protection (TAP) Dashboard will provide department level reports indicating the most attacked departments and Very Attacked People (VAP™) within each department and allow the application of appropriate adaptive controls should a specific company department be under threat.



Also announced today, Proofpoint's flagship Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) threat intelligence will be expanded by the end of 2019 to include sensitive data exposure and potentially malicious third-party app connections to identify a broader set of risks in Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite. Proofpoint TAP detects, mitigates, and blocks advanced threats that target users through email, while also uncovering threats and risks in cloud applications.

Proofpoint Email Data Loss Prevention (DLP) will be able to expand to Cloud DLP and centralize all DLP incident management on the Proofpoint Cloud App Security Broker (CASB) console by the end of September 2019. Proofpoint CASB provides people-centric visibility into an organization's most targeted people, while helping organizations secure applications, including Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Google G Suite, Box, and more.



In addition, Proofpoint CASB continues to support application governanceby recently automating cloud discovery and the assessment of risk for shadow IT apps. This initiative helps ensure all digital content meets the corporate governance and regulation requirements.



The Proofpoint Content Capture solution will enable regulated industries to capture, manage, and archive conversational content by uniting feeds into a normalized format across public social media, enterprise collaboration, instant messenger/chats, and email into a single platform. This addresses supervision, policy enforcement, analytics, reconciliation, and archive compliance requirements. Zoom conference feed support will be available this month, followed by Microsoft Teams and Slack in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Proofpoint is also advancing its Cloudmark service provider offering to deliver the latest standards-based protocol support for advanced email security and fraud detection. These new capabilities will allow Cloudmark's service provider customer base to extend email authentication validation to messages that pass through forwarding hops with authenticated received chain (ARC, RFC 8617) message signing and validation. This addresses weaknesses that have plagued prior email authentication protocols, such as sender policy framework (SPF) and DomainKeys identified mail (DKIM). Cloudmark's service provider customer base can also rely on MTA Strict Transport Security (MTA-STS, RFC 8461) to further secure their domain with stronger site-to-site email delivery to prevent third parties from downgrading security and snooping on email in-flight.

In tandem with security and compliance strategies, organizations also need to educate their employees to identify and report suspected security risks.

As of September 14, 2019, Proofpoint Security Awareness Training customers will have access to a library of rich video training modules to address the different learning styles of employees. These video training modules are short, easy to consume, and can be leveraged by program administrators to meet the learning needs of their organization. Each are designed to minimize disruption and maximize learning retention based on proven Learning Science Principles and provide full measurement and reporting capabilities. This announcement follows the latest release of Proofpoint's training customization center as well.

To learn more about Proofpoint and its award-winning Targeted Attack Protection, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/ransomware-and-targeted-attack-protection. For more information about Proofpoint Enterprise Archive and Compliance, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/product-family/information-archive-and-compliance, and for additional information on Proofpoint Security Awareness Training, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/product-family/security-awareness-training

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint's people-centric security and compliance solutions to mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.



