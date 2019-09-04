Proofpoint and CrowdStrike Partner, Announce Integration to Protect Organizations from Advanced Threats Across Email and Endpoints



Proofpoint shares critical threat intelligence with CrowdStrike Falcon to safeguard joint customers from malicious email attachments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ:PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced a partnership and integration with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, to provide organizations worldwide with advanced threat protection across email and endpoints. In the initial integration, Proofpoint's advanced Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) security intelligence will feed threat intelligence on malicious email attachments into CrowdStrike Falcon® to further enhance device security and stop attackers.



"Companies are struggling day-to-day with protecting their organizations from advanced threats. A new approach is needed to secure devices and data against sophisticated malware and malware-free attacks," said Matthew Polly, CrowdStrike's vice president of Business Development and Channels. "We are excited to partner with Proofpoint to provide multi-layer threat protection, so that organizations may gain immediate visibility and context into adversaries and attack vectors to provide better protection for enterprise endpoints."

The integration between Proofpoint and CrowdStrike will be quick and simple to enable, via cloud-to-cloud APIs, and ensure that joint customers can leverage their detection engines working in concert to stop attacks. In the first technology integration, Proofpoint will check potentially malicious attachments with CrowdStrike Falcon Intel and will add unique new hashes to the customer's custom intelligence. An alert will then be created if new related malicious content tries to execute on the device.

"Proofpoint and CrowdStrike customers will immediately benefit from our strategic partnership and threat intelligence integration as security teams work tirelessly to protect their people from increasingly targeted malware attacks," said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. "More than 90 percent of attacks are initiated by email, and nearly all require a user to click on a URL or malicious attachment to activate them, rather than exploiting a technical vulnerability. Our integration with CrowdStrike will provide our joint customers with automated context and visibility to further ensure all endpoints are protected from malicious attachments."

Joint customers look to Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection's threat intelligence to help security teams stay ahead of attackers by detecting, analyzing, and blocking advanced threats. This includes advanced email threats delivered through malicious attachments and URLs, zero-day threats, polymorphic malware, weaponized documents, and phishing attacks. These capabilities complement CrowdStrike's Falcon endpoint protection, which unifies next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed threat hunting capabilities, and security hygiene — all contained in a single, lightweight sensor that is cloud-managed and delivered.

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform's single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) to offer real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise and provide an innovative approach to handle advanced threats. CrowdStrike Falcon combines automated intelligence and human analysis to deliver unparalleled threat intelligence that allows organizations to gain deep, real-time visibility into endpoint activity, threat investigation and remediation to quickly stop breaches.

For more information on Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/ransomware-and-targeted-attack-protection, and for more information on CrowdStrike Falcon, please visit: https://www.CrowdStrike.com/endpoint-security-products/.

