Quantcast

See headlines for PFM
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    ProntoForms Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


    Achieves 26% growth in recurring revenue over Q2 2018

    OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV:PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today its second quarter (Q2) financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019.

    "We are pleased to report that our TTM recurring revenue continues to accelerate; growing to over 25% this quarter. Quarterly recurring revenue continued to grow well in Q2 with a 5% increase over Q1 2019. Our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) base grew 26% year-to-year reaching $13.71 million at June 30, 2019. Our strongest area of growth is enterprise expansion; accounts with more than $100K of ARR now represent 30% of our base, up from 23% a year ago," said Alvaro Pombo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ProntoForms.

    Mr. Pombo continued, "We entered 2019 with a focused plan to expand our enterprise presence. As part of this strategy, we continue building our enterprise go-to-market capabilities with additional investment in product and sales expertise. Recently, a leading global IT analyst firm profiled us as a field-focused leader in the growing LCAP (low-code application platform) market segment. This multi-billion dollar market is comprised of platforms that allow IT and line of business owners to scale digital transformation by empowering non-developers to easily build apps. Recognition in this report further validates our approach of enabling enterprises to scale their field-centric automation with the use of our powerful and intuitive solution."

    Financial Highlights - 2019 Second Quarter

    • Recurring revenue in Q2 2019 increased by 26% to $3.30 million compared to $2.62 million in Q2 2018, and by 5% compared to $3.16 million in Q1 2019.
    • Total revenue for Q2 2019 increased by 26% to $3.68 million compared to $2.91 million in Q2 2018, and by 5% compared to $3.52 million in Q1 2019.
    • Gross margin for Q2 2019 was 84% of total revenue compared to 83% in Q2 2018 and 81% in Q1 2019. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 90% for Q2 2019 compared to 88% in Q2 2018 and 89% in Q1 2019.
    • Operating loss for Q2 2019 was $0.42 million, down from a loss of $0.63 million in Q2 2018 and up from a loss of $0.40 million in Q1 2019.
    • Net loss for Q2 2019 was $0.53 million, down from a net loss of $0.67 million in Q2 2018 and flat compared to a net loss of $0.53 million in Q1 2019.
    • As of June 30, 2019, ProntoForms' cash and net working capital balances were $5.75 million and $3.79 million respectively, compared to $3.33 million and $2.28 million as at December 31, 2018.

    Q2 2019 Operational Highlights

    • We were recently recognized in an August 2019 LCAP Solution report produced by a prominent global IT analyst firm. We were one of eighteen leading solutions featured from a group of 200 considered companies and were the only field-focused LCAP solution in the report. The report also highlighted that by 2024 the majority of enterprises will use at least four low code platforms to support custom application needs.
    • The company hosted its first annual user conference: "EMPOWER'19". The two-day event provided enterprise customers the opportunity to learn and exchange with peers, gain a deeper understanding of new solution capabilities, and view the platform roadmap.  
    • As part of the company's enterprise product development plan, it achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 Certification.
    • Notable new customers and expansion progress from enterprise customers, including:
      • A global medical device manufacturer continued its contractual expansion with 2,700 additional subscribers.
      • One of America's top five utility companies added over 600 new subscribers to improve its field operations and regulatory compliance reporting.
      • A global manufacturer of electronics and HVAC systems continued expanding its deployment, adding 500 new subscribers.
      • A European-based health sciences medical device manufacturer launched a new deployment of over 175 subscribers to manage the delivery, set-up, and maintenance of sophisticated medical devices.  
      • A leading global video streaming service company launched a new account to inspect facilities across the globe.

    Q2 Conference Call Date:

    Date: August 22nd, 2019

    Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

    Participant Dial-in Numbers:

    Local Toronto - (+1) 416 764 8688

    Toll Free - (+1) 888 390 0546

    Conference ID: 32792964

    Recording Playback Numbers:

    Local Toronto - (+1) 416 764 8677

    Toll Free - (+1) 888 390 0541

    Passcode: 051268 #

    Expiry Date: Thursday, August 29th, 201911:59 PM

    About ProntoForms Corporation

    ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets - either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

    The Company's 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

    For additional information, please contact:

    Alvaro Pombo

    Chief Executive Officer

    ProntoForms Corporation

    613.599.8288 ext. 1111

    apombo@prontoforms.com    		 Babak Pedram

    Investor Relations

    Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

    416-644-5081

    bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

    Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value, the lead flow the Company may receive from its partnering strategy and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company's business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, its partnering strategy may not generate increasing lead flow or maintain current lead flow levels and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue.  Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see "Risk Factors Affecting Future Results" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated April 10, 2019 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company's management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR.  ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.  



    PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION            
    Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss        
    For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018            
    (Unaudited in US dollars)        
        Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
        2019     2018     2019     2018  
        $     $     $     $  
    Revenue                
    Recurring revenue     3,304,579       2,624,680       6,463,530       5,119,748  
    Professional and other services     371,688       281,485       729,922       534,965  
          3,676,267       2,906,165       7,193,452       5,654,713  
                     
    Cost of Revenue                
    Recurring revenue     339,635       303,639       701,074       571,836  
    Professional and other services     264,038       203,818       554,792       421,119  
          603,673       507,457       1,255,866       992,955  
                     
    Gross Margin     3,072,594       2,398,708       5,937,586       4,661,758  
                     
    Expenses                
    Research and development     1,245,161       1,030,752       2,285,248       2,084,033  
    Selling and marketing     1,561,004       1,406,359       3,103,827       2,812,953  
    General and administrative     683,665       588,666       1,364,084       1,168,542  
          3,489,830       3,025,777       6,753,159       6,065,528  
                     
    Loss from operations     (417,236 )     (627,069 )     (815,573 )     (1,403,770 )
                     
    Foreign exchange (loss) gain     (17,118 )     46,245       (53,145 )     136,316  
    Interest and accretion     (94,808 )     (85,489 )     (183,851 )     (166,415 )
    Change in fair value of derivative liability     (880 )     (7,501 )     (10,407 )     (15,108 )
    Net loss      (530,042 )     (673,814 )     (1,062,976 )     (1,448,977 )
                     
    Other Comprehensive loss                
    Foreign currency translation adjustment     -        (33,995 )     -        (81,655 )
    Total comprehensive loss     (530,042 )     (707,809 )     (1,062,976 )     (1,530,632 )
                     
    Net loss per common share                 
    basic and diluted     (0.00 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )
                     
    Weighted average number of common shares                 
      basic and diluted     109,926,030       107,524,142       109,165,685       107,524,142  
                     
                     
                     
                     
    Share-based compensation included in accounts:                
    Cost of revenue     9,616       4,396       22,341       18,451  
    Research and development     13,956       8,741       32,562       34,759  
    Selling and marketing     28,674       13,599       68,124       57,533  
    General and administrative     30,074       18,831       70,804       78,696  
          82,320       45,567       193,831       189,439  
                     

     

    ProntoForms Corporation 
    Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
    as at June 30, 2019 and 2018      
    (Unaudited in US dollars)      
           
      June 30,     December 31,  
      2019     2018  
      $     $  
           
    Assets      
    Current assets      
    Cash and cash equivalents   5,745,437       3,325,241  
    Accounts receivable   1,874,709       2,178,420  
    Investment tax credits receivable   122,256       158,966  
    Unbilled receivables   243,138       156,865  
    Related party loan receivable   82,103       78,761  
    Prepaid expenses and other receivables   1,026,513       523,573  
        9,094,156       6,421,826  
           
    Property, plant and equipment   384,727       315,629  
    Right-of-use assets   1,062,187       -   
        10,541,070       6,737,455  
           
    Liabilities      
    Current liabilities      
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   2,264,162       1,885,351  
    Deferred revenue   2,781,384       2,254,400  
    Lease obligation - current portion   253,807       -   
        5,299,353       4,139,751  
           
    Long-term debt   2,607,523       2,424,136  
    Lease obligations   872,072       -   
    Derivative liability   218,406       235,990  
        8,997,354       6,799,877  
           
    Shareholders' equity      
    Share capital   23,927,340       20,912,276  
    Contributed surplus   864,909       801,888  
    Share-based payment reserve   3,592,687       3,431,280  
    Warrant reserve   692,958       1,263,336  
    Deficit   (27,718,613 )     (26,655,637 )
    Accumulated other comprehensive income   184,435       184,435  
        1,543,716       (62,422 )
        10,541,070       6,737,455  
           

     

    ProntoForms Corporation          
    Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows      
    For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018        
    (Unaudited in US dollars)          
        2019     2018    
        $     $    
               
    Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following activities:        
               
      Cash flow from operating activities          
    Net loss     (1,062,976 )     (1,448,977 )  
    Items not affecting cash          
    Share-based compensation     193,831       189,439    
    Accretion on long-term debt     79,332       69,096    
    Accretion on lease obligations     31,573       -     
    Change in fair value of derivative liability     10,407       15,108    
    Amortization of property, plant and equipment     56,959       64,282    
    Amortization of intangible asset     -        7,390    
    Amortization of right-of-use assets     134,802       -     
    Unrealized foreign exchange losses     57,485       -     
    Lease interest paid     (31,573 )     -     
    Changes in non-cash operating working capital items     627,614       58,267    
          97,454       (1,045,395 )  
               
      Cash flow from financing activities          
    Payment of lease obligations     (119,880 )     -     
    Proceeds from the exercise of warrants     2,433,948       -     
    Proceeds from the exercise of options     41,335       -     
          2,355,403       -     
               
      Cash flow from investing activities          
    Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (126,057 )     (72,013 )  
          (126,057 )     (72,013 )  
               
    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     93,396       (197,944 )  
               
    Net cash inflow (outflow)     2,420,196       (1,315,352 )  
    Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     3,325,241       5,074,489    
    Cash and cash equivalents, end of period     5,745,437       3,759,137    
               



     

    Source: ProntoForms Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: PFM




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8020.21
    71.65  ▲  0.90%
    DJIA 26202.73
    240.29  ▲  0.93%
    S&P 500 2924.43
    23.92  ▲  0.82%
    Data as of Aug 21, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar