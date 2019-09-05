ProntoForms Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms



ProntoForms is one of 18 evaluated vendors in the report

OTTAWA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV:PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms ("LCAP") for enterprise, announced today its placement in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms1 report.



Gartner predicts that "by 2024, three-quarters of large enterprises will be using at least four low-code development tools for both IT application development and citizen development initiatives" and "by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of all application activity."

According to the report, "the enterprise LCAP market is growing strongly, due to continued demand for applications and a shortage of skilled developers. Low-code development is a natural evolution of rising abstraction levels in application development, which will eventually lead to viable cross-enterprise, highly scalable citizen development and composition of applications." The report further states, "an enterprise LCAP supports enterprise-class applications. These require high performance, scalability, high availability, disaster recovery, security, SLAs, resource use tracking, technical support from the provider, and API access to and from local and cloud services."

ProntoForms is one of 18 LCAP vendors evaluated in the report, evaluation was based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Alvaro Pombo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ProntoForms, reiterates, "ProntoForms has always focused on enabling field automation in a simple, yet powerful and scalable, manner—that's what LCAP is about. We believe our focus and strength in the field makes us unique in this report. The market is here and we are in a great position to accelerate our growth and take advantage of it."

This analyst report arrives on the back of other recognition for the company. ProntoForms is also the highest customer-rated Rapid Mobile App Development tool on Gartner Peer Insights as of 3 September 2019. It has the only 5.0 (out of 5.0) Overall Rating in the Rapid Mobile App Development Tools market, based on 9 reviews.

1Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Paul Vincent, et al, 8 August 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets - either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company's 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

