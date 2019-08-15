Quantcast

    ProntoForms Announces Q2 Financial Results Conference Call

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 11:03:00 AM EDT


    OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV:PFM), the global leader in smart mobile forms for enterprise, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 earnings for the period ended June 30th, 2019, before market open on August 22nd, 2019.

    ProntoForms will hold a conference call on August 22nd, 2019 at 9:00am EST hosted by CEO Alvaro Pombo and CFO Dave Croucher. A question and answer session will follow.

    Date: Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

    Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

    Participant Dial-in Numbers:

    Local Toronto - (+1) 416 764 8688

    Toll Free - (+1) 888 390 0546

    Conference ID: 32792964

    Recording Playback Numbers:

    Local Toronto - (+1) 416 764 8677

    Toll Free - (+1) 888 390 0541

    Passcode: 051268 #

    Expiry Date: Thursday, August 29th, 2019, 11:59pm

    A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at www.prontoforms.com/company/investor-relations. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

    About ProntoForms Corporation

    ProntoForms is a leading provider of smart mobile forms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets - either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to corporate systems of record.

    The Company's 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

    For additional information, please contact:

      Alvaro Pombo Babak Pedram
      Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations
      ProntoForms Corporation Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
      613.599.8288 ext. 1111 416-644-5081
      apombo@prontoforms.com bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

    Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value, the lead flow the Company may receive from its partnering strategy and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company's business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, its partnering strategy may not generate increasing lead flow or maintain current lead flow levels and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue.  Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results.  The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein.  Please see "Risk Factors Affecting Future Results" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated March 16, 2018 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: ProntoForms Corporation

