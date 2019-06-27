Prolaris® Test Accurately Predicts Risk of Metastasis in Men Diagnosed with Localized Prostate Cancer



Validation Study Shows Prolaris Test Identifies Men Who May Benefit from Surgery or Radiation at the Time of a Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

SALT LAKE CITY, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a global leader in personalized medicine, today announced publication of results from a large study that demonstrated the Prolaris test can accurately predict the 10-year risk of metastases in men newly diagnosed with localized prostate cancer. The study was published in journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases.

"This study demonstrates that the Prolaris test effectively identified those men with localized prostate cancer who progressed to metastatic disease," said Stephen Bardot, M.D., a study investigator and chairman, Department of Urology Associate Medical Director, Surgical Services at the Oschner Clinic. "Importantly, the Prolaris test provided critical information that can be used to determine which men with localized prostate cancer are candidates for active surveillance and which men should receive definitive therapy with surgery or radiation at the time of diagnosis."

The large pooled analysis included 1,062 men with localized prostate cancer who were definitively treated with surgery (n=800) or radiation (n=262). The primary objective was to evaluate ability of the Prolaris test (CCP score) and the Prolaris test combined with clinical information (CCR) to predict 10-year risk of progression to metastatic disease. The analysis demonstrated the Prolaris test was the strongest independent predictor of progression to metastatic disease, and men were approximately three times more likely to develop metastatic disease with each unit increase in the Prolaris test score (HR: 2.93; p=1.8x10-11). When the Prolaris test score was combined with clinical information the results were even more highly prognostic, and men were up to four times more likely to develop metastases with each unit increase in the test score (Figure 1: HR: 4.00; p=6.3x10-21).

"We are excited by these positive study results that advance our understanding of prostate cancer and build on multiple prior studies demonstrating the clinical performance of the Prolaris test," said Todd Cohen, M.D., board certified urologist and vice president of Medical Affairs, Myriad Urology. "Importantly, these data showed that men with localized prostate cancer and a high Prolaris score were up to four times more likely to develop metastatic disease. This information can help guide treatment planning decisions so that men receive the best care and health outcomes."

About Prostate Cancer

According the American Cancer Society, more than 165,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) medical guidelines for prostate cancer treatment include biomarker testing as an element of clinical care and support Prolaris as standard-of-care to help inform treatment decisions for patients with low and favorable-intermediate risk prostate cancer.

About Prolaris®

Prolaris is a genetic test developed by Myriad that directly measures tumor cell growth. The Prolaris test paired with both prostate-specific antigen (PSA) and Gleason provides the level of aggressiveness of a patient's individual prostate cancer. PSA and Gleason only have the ability to identify how far the cancer has progressed thus far. However, when these are combined with a Prolaris test score, patients get an accurate assessment of how aggressively that cancer will progress over the next ten years. For more information visit: www.prolaris.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five strategic imperatives: build upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.



