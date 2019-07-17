Progressive Reports June 2019 Results





MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for June 2019 and the second quarter of 2019:

June

Quarter

(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net premiums written $ 2,794.0 $ 2,455.6 14 % $ 9,126.5 $ 8,095.3 13 % Net premiums earned $ 2,745.0 $ 2,391.7 15 % $ 8,824.7 $ 7,634.2 16 % Net income attributable to Progressive $ 413.1 $ 175.0 136 % $ 979.4 $ 704.2 39 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.70 $ 0.29 137 % $ 1.66 $ 1.19 39 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 252.6 $ (16.3 ) NM $ 179.9 $ 32.8 448 % Combined ratio 92.7 92.6 0.1 pts. 90.4 90.9 (0.5) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.0 585.8 0 % 586.9 585.8 0 % NM = Not Meaningful





(thousands; unaudited) June 2019 2018 Change Policies in Force Agency - auto 6,783.7 6,107.4 11 % Direct - auto 7,528.4 6,650.9 13 % Total personal auto 14,312.1 12,758.3 12 % Total special lines 4,510.2 4,387.4 3 % Total Personal Lines 18,822.3 17,145.7 10 % Total Commercial Lines 734.2 678.9 8 % Property business 2,071.6 1,766.6 17 %

