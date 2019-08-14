Quantcast

Progressive Reports July 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 08:36:00 AM EDT


MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for July 2019 :  

  July   July    
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2019   2018   Change
         
Net premiums written $ 3,675.6     $ 3,285.8     12   %
Net premiums earned $ 3,426.9     $ 3,001.2     14   %
Net income attributable to Progressive $ 384.9     $ 403.7     (5 ) %
  Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.65     $ 0.68     (5 ) %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 49.0     $ 107.0     (54 ) %
Combined ratio   90.3       88.8     1.5  pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares   587.4       586.6     0   %



(thousands; unaudited) July   July    
  2019   2018   Change
Policies in Force          
Personal Lines          
Agency - auto 6,832.8   6,160.4   11%
Direct - auto 7,599.2   6,745.1   13%
Total personal auto 14,432.0   12,905.5   12%
Total special lines 4,545.2   4,410.8   3%
Total Personal Lines 18,977.2   17,316.3   10%
Total Commercial Lines 740.5   684.2   8%
Property business 2,095.5   1,803.8   16%
Companywide Total 21,813.2   19,804.3   10%
           

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including our majority owned subsidiaries, American Strategic Insurance Corp. and its affiliates (ASI).

Progressive is the third largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance; and through ASI, one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

 

Company Contact: 

Julia Hornack 

(440) 395-2164

The Progressive Corporation 

6300 Wilson Mills Road 

Mayfield Village, Ohio  44143

http://www.progressive.com

Progressive July 2019 Complete Earnings Release: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1b613aa1-f9af-4e5d-b117-2857c421d3bd

Source: Progressive Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PGR




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8016.36
152.95  ▲  1.95%
DJIA 26279.91
372.54  ▲  1.44%
S&P 500 2926.32
43.23  ▲  1.50%
Data as of Aug 13, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar