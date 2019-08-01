Progressive Care Inc. to Host Special Shareholder Meeting on August 30, 2019 at Corporate Office in Hallandale Beach, Florida





MIAMI, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled a shareholder meeting on August 30, 2019 at Progressive Care's corporate office in Hallandale Beach, FL.

This meeting will be open to all shareholders of record on August 2, 2019 with proxy notices and statements to be mailed out on or around August 9, 2019. The proxy statement will provide shareholders with a description of the agenda, analysis of the voting topics, how to attend the meeting in person or listen and vote remotely, and how execute votes for tabulation. Shareholders should communicate with their brokers to ensure that instructions they wish to convey through the brokerage relationship are properly recorded.

The Company is holding this Special Shareholder Meeting for the purpose of voting on an increase in authorized shares as required to satisfy the terms of the financing agreements executed in 2019.

"We are excited to hold our first official shareholder meeting this month," stated S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care. "We look forward to interacting with our fellow shareholders on a deeper level during this special meeting and we feel it is best for our shareholders to actively participate in the decision making process."

For more immediate updates on the company's media coverage, connect with Progressive Care and PharmCo on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (RXMD), through its PharmCo and FSRX branded subsidiaries, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care

Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcopharmacy.com

Public Relations Contact:

Kathleen Gonzales, CMW Media

Kathleen@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Source: Progressive Care, Inc.