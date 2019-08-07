Progressive Care Inc. Garners Coverage in Hispanic MPR Podcast





MIAMI, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced that Shital Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc., was featured on Hispanic MPR Podcast.

"It is an honor to speak with the team at Hispanic MPR regarding topics that directly reflect the work that Progressive Care does to combat the opioid epidemic," said S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc. "It is our mission to provide individuals with the tools and resources they need to make changes in their life when it comes to dealing with chronic pain, substance abuse, getting off opioids and finding alternative methods for pain management."

In the interview titled Podcast with Shital Mars, CEO, Progressive Care, about chronic pain, substance abuse, opioid dependency and alternative pain management, published August 5, 2019 on Hispanic MPR, Mars talks in detail about the current opioid epidemic in the United States, why so many people struggle with chronic pain which then leads to substance abuse, and alternative methods individuals can seek for managing their pain. Mars starts things off by explaining chronic pain and "that even though some patients might not use over the counter medications but instead are seeking massage therapy or chiropractic therapy because they experience pain several times a week, that would be a method of dealing with chronic pain."

Mars goes on to discuss the main differences between substance abuse and dependency, "Substance abuse and substance dependency get blurred very frequently, especially with patients that are experiencing chronic pain. Substance abuse tends to refer to taking a medication outside of the scope in which it was prescribed or in excess of the dosing recommendation. So let's say you are supposed to take an opioid medication once a day and you're taking two five times a day, that's substance abuse, or if you are turning to that opioid medication for recreational purposes or psychological purposes, that would be outside the scope in which it was prescribed and that would be abuse. Substance abuse can also be applied to over the counter medications with the example of people take aspirin 10x a day or taking two aspirin every hour." Dependency means needing the medication to treat a particular ailment in order to function. Patients who experience pain because of advanced stage cancers or severe traumatic injury often become opioid dependent.

Mars speaks on what happens when the medication being used doesn't work the same way it originally did when first taken or prescribed, "If you find that your medication is becoming less and less effective then maybe you are on the wrong medication. Patients tend to start with over the counter drugs and begin to think they need to take more of it when it is not working effectively. With opioids, as you build up tolerance, you are going to experience withdrawals and you're going to experience amplified pain so in your mind you think you need to take more. So instead of taking the prescribed medicine twice a day, you take it three times a day and you're taking more quantity each time you dose. It becomes a very hairy situation and that's how you develop addiction."

Mars speaks on the opioid addiction and the effect that it has on America life because of the prevalence of opioids in society. "We are only addressing this issue from the supply side of this equation. Yes, we should address the supply side but the other side is treating patients with humanity and dignity and saying, we understand that opioids are killing you but you shouldn't be left with nothing and zero alternatives to help manage your pain."

When it comes to alternative ways to manage pain, Mars offers solutions, "The susceptibility to addiction is not the same person to person. The best case scenario is if the pain is not so severe, avoid taking opioids and go through all the avenues beforehand to find an answer and as a last result, you land on opioids because you've tried everything else. The first thing that you should do is check your diet and lifestyle choices because making minor corrections in that regard can provide some relief. Recommended next would be to see a doctor to find out the reason why you are experiencing persistent pain. Other alternatives include non-invasive and non-medicinal therapies like acupuncture, massage, physical therapy, and chiropractic therapy. Alternative medicine patients can and should look into CBD and medical marijuana. There's nothing that will work for everyone all the time, each solution is unique to each individual person."

The recent media coverage comes after the company's efforts to provide its network with more healthcare informational resources through PharmCo Pharmacy. Additional commentary from Progressive Care's CEO about the company and industry as a whole can be found on the Progressive Care blog and PharmCo blog.

