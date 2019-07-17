Progressive Care Inc. Doubles Revenue: Reports $3.3 Million for June 2019





MIAMI, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced record revenues of $3.3 Million for June 2019 and an 80% increase in prescriptions filled at nearly 46,000 total.



June 2019 represents the first month of consolidated revenue for Progressive Care, which includes 4 locations in Florida. The Company recorded a 100% increase in gross revenues at $3.3 million exclusive of PBM fees and nearly 46,000 prescriptions filled. Prescriptions filled have grown steadily for all locations, especially PharmCo Palm Beach which increased by 38% and yielded a 165% increase in revenues.

"This was the first month of having 4 locations under our umbrella," said S. Parikh Mars, Chief Executive Officer of Progressive Care Inc. "We are more than pleased with the performance last month as it exceeded our expectations. Yet, we are focused on the potential for growth and are working on major big picture goals throughout the rest of the year."

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD), through its PharmCo and Five Star pharmacies, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

