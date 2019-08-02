Quantcast

Progressive Announces Dividend Information

By GlobeNewswire,  August 02, 2019, 04:34:00 PM EDT


MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a common share dividend, in the amount of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable October 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2019 (ex-dividend date October 4, 2019).

In addition, the Board declared a dividend on our outstanding Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Perpetual Serial Preferred Shares in the amount of $26.875 per Series B Share, or $13.4 million in the aggregate. The dividend, which is based on the annual rate of 5.375% of the stated amount of $1,000 per Series B Share, will be paid on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including our majority owned subsidiaries, American Strategic Insurance Corp. and its affiliates (ASI).

Progressive is the third largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance; and through ASI, one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact:

Julia Hornack

(440) 395-2164

The Progressive Corporation

6300 Wilson Mills Road

Mayfield Village, Ohio  44143

http://www.progressive.com

Source: Progressive Corporation

