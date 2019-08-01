Progress Named a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management



Vendors are evaluated based on ability to execute and completeness of vision

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced it has been placed by Gartner in the Challengers quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management1 based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. This is the sixth consecutive time Progress* has appeared in this report.



"The WCM industry continues to evolve according to the imperatives of customer experience, digital transformation and digital business," stated Gartner. "After over 20 years of development, this market is now mature and starting to enter the new, much broader era of digital experience management, as warranted by buyers' demands. However, many organizations on the demand side still see WCM as the core technology driving their digital business."

As a two-time Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in both October 2018 for Web Content Management and April 2019 for Web Content Management Software, we believe Progress® Sitefinity® is one of the most user-friendly content management systems on the market. Sitefinity is designed to provide a frictionless omnichannel experience that flows across web, mobile, chat, and more - even in multi-site and multilingual environments. By providing a more holistic view, across all these touchpoints, Sitefinity makes it easy to track customer journeys and tailor communications to the customer's needs. Some of the Peer Insights reviews about Progress include:

"We needed a product that had most of the CMS aspects built-in and was easy to configure. Sitefinity hit a sweet spot for us, is very cost effective and was easy to stand up in the Azure cloud." - System Architect, Finance

"Sitefinity is one of the most flexible platforms I have ever used that doesn't require you to be a developer." - Marketing Technology Leader, Healthcare

"Progress offers solutions that allow us as a company to utilize forward thinking best practices to create an amazing user experience online." - Digital Marketing, Miscellaneous

With the recent release of Sitefinity 12, Progress has brought Sitefinity to the cloud and provides new levels of productivity, efficiency and faster time-to-market. It empowers organizational scale, eliminates the need for infrastructure management, and deeply integrates Microsoft Azure services allowing organizations to focus on their core business. Offered as a hosted, managed service, Sitefinity provides:

Operational Efficiency: minimizes the burden on enterprise IT organizations and increases rapid time-to-market in support of business goals

Simplified Management: uniquely leverages Azure DevOps lifecycle management tooling for high-visibility into state-of-the-art CI/CD processes required for today's WCM environments

Reduced Risk: autoscaling infrastructure is backed by 99.9% service level availability and 24x7 support

Proven Performance: provides best-in-class performance to visitors delivering up to 1200 pageviews per second, exceeding performance requirements needed to lead in today's digital economy

"Progress has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to providing one of the best solutions for rapidly building and deploying an array of omnichannel digital experiences and we believe that Gartner's latest report affirms this commitment," said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. "Today's customer demands high-touch, personalized experiences with rich, relevant content delivered instantly through the digital channels they choose. On-premises or in the cloud, Sitefinity makes it extremely easy for marketers and developers to get new web initiatives to market quickly - driving better customer engagement with less time and cost."

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management report is available here.

[1]Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management, Irina Guseva, Mick MacComascaigh, 30 July 2019*Progress was previously included in this Magic Quadrant as Telerik prior to their acquisition of the company in 2014

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

