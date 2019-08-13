Progress Announces Ipswitch WhatsUp Gold 2019.1



New release of award-winning network monitoring software introduces a public REST API that allows for broader integration with users' internal systems

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the availability of the latest release of Ipswitch® WhatsUp® Gold, the award-winning network monitoring solution. The new release offers enhancements in network mapping and discovery, improved vCenter support and a new public REST API, enabling WhatsUp Gold to be directly integrated with users' existing systems.



"Internal networks, systems, applications and cloud technologies are the backbone of every organization. Having complete visibility is critical for preventing problems and being able to respond in real time, when problems do occur," said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. "With the speed and flexibility that WhatsUp Gold 2019.1 brings, IT teams now have a reliable and solid solution to help them deliver optimal performance and zero downtime."

Advancements in this release include:

Improved network mapping and discovery

Network mapping is more responsive and custom maps can be easily updated due to performance and scalability improvements. The network discovery technology supports global exclusion lists and is capable of scanning larger IP address ranges.

Enhanced Nested vCenter support

Users can now distinguish between nested and non-nested vCenters when monitoring virtual network devices. This makes it easier to understand complex virtual network topology at a glance.

Better integration with existing systems through a new public REST API

A new WhatsUp Gold REST API includes an extensive suite of API calls that can be accessed via a dedicated Swagger page. Users can easily integrate WhatsUp Gold data with other systems or scripts in order to create automation use cases. Live documentation, including sample scripts and a ‘test it now' capability, is provided on the Swagger page.

The REST API automatically adds new devices to WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution and places devices into maintenance mode when applying software patches. WhatsUp Gold device status, remaining disk space and other metrics can be easily incorporated into a different system or NOC dashboards. WhatsUp Gold also allows external systems to extract status information for any device or device group.

"Our customers trust WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution for its 24/7 reliability, rich functionality and seamless performance," said Jean-Philippe Senckeisen, CEO at Ipswitch Gold partner Orsenna. "The new REST API gives users an enormous range of options for integrating WhatsUp Gold with their existing systems and scripts. We look forward to taking advantage of this to provide our customers with a far more comprehensive set of solutions to their business challenges."

For more information about WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution, visit https://www.progress.com/network-monitoring

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

