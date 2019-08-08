Professional Speakers At The National Speakers Association's INFLUENCE 2019 Conference Learn How ARHT Media's Hologram Technology Can Increase Monetization and Opportunities



ARHT introduced holograms to over 1,200 professionals at one of the largest gatherings of professional speakers in North America. ARHT generated a significant amount of leads directly from a key target audience and established a strong partnership with the National Speakers Association.

Mike Rayburn and Daniel Burrus appear as lifelike holograms at this year's INFLUENCE 2019 conference.





TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality hologram content through its patented Holographic Telepresence technology, announces that it was a featured technology for an important keynote address at this year's National Speakers Association's (NSA) annual conference, INFLUENCE 2019, that took place from July 27th to July 30th, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

Working in association with keynote speakers Mike Rayburn and Daniel Burrus, ARHT delivered lifelike pre-recorded holograms of the two for their opening session. As part of their presentation, Mike and Daniel interacted with their "future holographic selves" and highlighted how holograms can help speakers further monetize their platform and achieve future success.

"Opening our conference with holograms elevated the experience for our attendees. Working with ARHT Media to showcase technology that can be used by our members in their businesses provided an opportunity for our members to learn how they can reach their audiences in a creative way but also remain relevant and cutting edge in an ever changing industry," said Ceré Netters, Director, Education & Events at the NSA.

In addition to ARHT's participation in the opening session, they also exhibited their Holographic Telepresence technology for attendees in the exhibit zone. Allowing NSA members to get a first-hand look at ARHT's holograms, speak to staff about potential opportunities, and take advantage of a special offer exclusive to NSA members.

With ARHT's focus on further expanding into the professional speaking space, the conference served as the ideal opportunity to showcase its hologram technology in front of one of their most immediate targets.

Promising leads from the event included interest by several Keynote Speakers, Regional NSA Chapter Presidents, Church and House of Worship Groups, Executive and Employee Training Groups as well as Universities and Colleges. Additionally, both Mike Rayburn and Daniel Burrus are now promoting holographic speaking as an offering to their clients with dedicated sections on their websites highlighting the opportunity.

"This was a great event to be able to further connect with an industry that has embraced our technology from the very beginning," stated ARHT CEO, Larry O'Reilly. "Our technology is perfectly suited to help professional speakers grow their business and expand their audiences. We continue to generate great interest from this sector and look forward to more collaborations with the NSA."

ARHT's Holographic Telepresence technology can help professional speakers significantly increase their reach and opportunities leading to greater engagements and increased earnings. With the use of holograms, speakers can avoid scheduling conflicts, reduce their travel and appear at multiple events at once. All with a sense of presence that feels just as if they are in the room with you physically.

INFLUENCE 2019 is the NSA's largest annual conference bringing together, professional speakers hailing from the organization's 3,000+ membership base that includes over 35 chapters across the United States. Members include experts from a range of industries who reach audiences as speakers, trainers, educators, motivators and consultants among others.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences - as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit http://www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

ARHT Media Press Contact

Salman Amin

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's participation in the ‘INFLUENCE 2019' event; the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the HumaGram™ technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4baa7183-a12f-49df-8ea2-d617b5f70671

Source: ARHT Media Inc.