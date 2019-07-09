Probe Metals continues to expand the Pascalis Gold Trend mineralized zones at Val-d'Or East, Quebec



Highlights:



North Zone - resource expansion drilling 100 metres east continues to intersect thick, near-surface mineralization with intervals grading 2.2 g/t Au over 22.4 metres, 2.2 g/t Au over 21.2 metres and 3.4 g/t Au over 7.2 metres; resource expansion drilling 50 metres west intersected new mineralization close to surface with interval grading 2.7 g/t Au over 20.7 metres, 2.3 g/t Au over 9.1 metres and 1.1 g/t Au over 28.3 metres

Highway Zone - resource expansion drilling 150 metres northeast intersected shallow mineralization with interval grading 3.9 g/t Au over 5.9 metres; and

Infill drilling results at New Beliveau and North Zone continue to show continuity of bulk tonnage open-pit potential with intercepts grading up to 2.3 g/t Au over 20.3 metres, 1.9 g/t Au over 17.1 metres and 1.6 g/t Au over 19.0 metres.

TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V:PRB)(OTCQB:PROBF)("Probe" or the "Company") is pleased to provide new results from its winter drill program on the Pascalis Property, which includes the New Beliveau, North, South and Highway gold zones, located near Val-d'Or, Quebec. Results from sixty-one (61) drill holes, totaling 17,762 metres, were received for resource expansion, infill and exploration drilling along the Pascalis gold trend (See Figure 1). Significant new drill results from the current program are presented below.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states "Drilling on the Pascalis trend continues to demonstrate a robust gold system with results indicating thick zones of near-surface gold mineralization in all four of the deposits that make up the current resource area. Expansion and infill drill programs have been successful in both expanding ounces and improving confidence in the resource base and will be a focus of the 2019 exploration program. In addition to resource drilling, we will also be advancing our regional programs to begin exploring a number of high potential areas that have been highlighted as a result of the work to date."

The current drilling results showed expansion of the gold mineralization east and west of the North Zone and northeast of the Highway Zone. Expansion drilling targeted bulk tonnage open-pit gold system and confirmed our 3D geological interpretation while infill drilling results demonstrate continuity in gold mineralization.

Assay results from selected drill holes are reported in the following table:

Selected drill results from the Pascalis Gold Trend Area drilling program1

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Area PC-18-501 81.0 82.5 1.5 12.9 North Zone/Volcanics 218.5 222.0 3.5 3.7 North Zone/Volcanics PC-18-503 100.9 118.0 17.1 1.9 New Beliveau South/Dyke-Volc. including 100.9 103.9 3.0 4.2 New Beliveau South/Dyke PC-18-504 157.2 160.2 3.0 5.9 New Beliveau/Volcanics 251.2 257.2 6.0 2.6 New Beliveau/Dyke PC-18-508 128.3 129.3 1.0 23.8 New Beliveau South/Volcanics PC-18-514 136.0 141.0 5.0 2.8 New Beliveau South/Volcanics 201.5 212.5 11.0 1.4 New Beliveau South/Volcanics PC-18-516 147.5 149.0 1.5 13.7 New Beliveau South/Volcanics PC-18-518 217.0 236.0 19.0 1.6 New Beliveau South/Dyke including 235.0 236.0 1.0 21.5 New Beliveau South/Dyke-Volc. PC-18-521 113.6 116.6 3.0 3.1 North Zone/Volcanics 172.7 175.7 3.0 4.0 North Zone/Volcanics PC-18-524 46.0 65.1 19.1 1.0 Highway/Volcanics PC-18-525 27.8 28.8 1.0 9.6 North Zone/Volcanics 53.0 60.3 7.3 1.8 North Zone/Dyke-Volc. 147.0 154.2 7.2 3.4 North Zone/Volcanics PC-18-527 14.8 35.5 20.7 2.7 North Zone/Dyke including 29.0 35.5 6.5 6.7 North Zone/Dyke PC-18-529 92.8 115.2 22.4 2.2 North Zone/Dyke-Volc. Including 92.8 96.8 4.0 9.6 North Zone/Dyke PC-18-529 139.5 160.7 21.2 2.2 North Zone/Dyke-Volc. Including 147.7 152.7 5.0 5.2 North Zone/Volcanics PC-18-530 316.3 323.9 7.6 2.3 New Beliveau South/Volcanics Including 321.9 322.9 1.0 12.6 New Beliveau South/Volcanics PC-18-531 148.0 152.0 4.0 6.1 North Zone/Volcanics PC-19-534 397.5 400.5 3.0 8.3 North Zone/Volcanics PC-19-539 129.0 130.0 1.0 12.7 Highway/Gabbro PC-19-540 177.8 178.8 1.0 13.4 North Zone/Volcanics 286.0 289.0 3.0 5.2 North Zone/Volcanics PC-19-541 155.5 160.7 5.2 2.4 Highway/Gabbro PC-19-542 160.6 166.5 5.9 3.9 Highway/Volcanics including 165.5 166.5 1.0 19.0 Highway/Volcanics PC-19-545 177.0 186.1 9.1 2.3 North Zone/Volcanics PC-19-546 156.5 162.5 6.0 1.9 Highway/Volcanics PC-19-547 129.5 157.8 28.3 1.1 North Zone/Dyke-Volc PC-19-551 439.0 459.3 20.3 2.3 North Zone/Volcanics including 444.3 446.3 2.0 15.9 North Zone/Volcanics

(1) All of the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table are presented in core length and uncut. Additional drilling is planned for the immediate area which will enable the true width determination.

Figure 1: Surface Map - Val-d'Or East - Pascalis Gold Trend Area

https://www.probemetals.com/site/assets/files/1429/vde-courvan-surface_map-201907.pdf

The New Beliveau Gold Deposit

The New Beliveau deposit consists predominantly of a series of parallel, east-west trending, moderately dipping, mineralized zones hosting gold-bearing quartz-pyrite-tourmaline veins. Gold mineralization occurs in the veins and also in the host wall rocks. The sulphide content is generally 1 to 5% but may reach up to 10% in the higher-grade sections. The extent of the alteration zone, which consists of a mixture of quartz, tourmaline, dolomite, albite, and euhedral pyrite is commonly twice the thickness of the vein itself. The north-south trending diorite dykes also contain significant gold with gold grades typically increasing in areas where the dykes are intersected by the east-west quartz-tourmaline veins. Wall rocks for both systems consist of intermediate volcanics rock.

Together with the Highway, North and South Zones, the New Beliveau Deposit hosts a NI 43-101 resource of 682,400 ounces Indicated at 2.35 g/t gold and 722,100 ounces Inferred at 2.41 g/t gold.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, Executive Vice President, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Metals:

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the Val-d'Or East Gold Project, Quebec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,000-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company was formed as a result of the sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp Inc. in March 2015. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation currently owns approximately 13.7% of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

