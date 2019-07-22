Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Another Record Quarter

- Total Assets $940.5 million up 10% for the quarter and 32% year-over-year
- Loans increased to $787.7 million up 12% for the quarter and 49% year-over-year
- Deposits increased to $732.2 million up 36% for the quarter and 38% year-over-year
- Net interest income for the quarter was $10.1 million, up 5% for the quarter and 50% year-over-year
- Non-interest income for the quarter was $606 thousand for the quarter, up 10% for the quarter and down 12% year-over-year
- Non-interest expense for the quarter was $8.2 million for the quarter, up 9% for the quarter and 41% year-over-year
LA JOLLA, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM) ("Company"), parent company of CalPrivate Bank ("Bank"), announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.
During the quarter, the Company completed an $18 million subordinated debt offering and raised $10 million in a private placement equity offering to qualified investors. As previously announced, a portion of the subordinated debt proceeds retired $8 million in existing debt. The Company down streamed $18 million of the combined debt and equity proceeds to the Bank. The Bank's intends to use the proceeds to finance its organic growth strategy.
Tom Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM and CEO of the Bank said, "The Company finished the second quarter at over $940 million in total assets, up $230 million or 32% from the same period a year ago. Net interest income was $19.7 million for the first six months of 2019, up over $6.7 million or 51% for the same period in 2018. We are very proud of these results and our team members who have produced them. We continue to experience growth in all of our markets. We also continue to grow safely and soundly, increasing our loan loss reserves by $1.4 million during the first half of 2019, a $1.0 million or 272% increase over the same period in 2018."
Rick Sowers, President of the Bank, added, "We are continuing to see improved operating leverage from the investments made in people and technology. Our non-interest income in the second quarter reflects pressure in the SBA 7a market; however, we believe this is a strong business niche for us. Our focus remains on executing in all of our business lines."
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $10.1 million compared with $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net interest margin was 4.70% for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 4.77% for the first quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased to $11.4 million, or 8.9% from the prior quarter due to increases in average loan balances and loan yields. The cost for interest-bearing liabilities increased to $2.1 million or 23.1% from the prior quarter due to increased balances and costs in deposits and other borrowings from the newly issued subordinate debt.
The provision for loan loss expense was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $389 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The increased provision expense for the quarter was due to growth in the loan portfolio and increased the Allowance for Loan Losses to $7.6 million or 0.96% of total loans.
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $606 thousand compared with $552 thousand for the first quarter of 2019. The second quarter included $307 thousand in gains from the sale of SBA loans and $80 thousand in referral fee income.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.2 million compared with $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and benefits increased $663 thousand due to merit increases and loan commissions paid during the quarter.
"We are very pleased with the progress of our organic growth strategy. We continue working closely with our stakeholders, vendors and partners to improve the client experience as we grow. The Company remains well capitalized by all measures as we insure we grow the Company safely and soundly." said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM and the Bank.
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank, as well as being in the Top 200 safest Banks as rated by Deposits.com.
Safe Harbor Paragraph
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward
‐
looking statements. These factors include economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward
‐
looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|March 31, 2019
|
|Dollar
change
|Percentage
change
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|Dollar
change
|Percentage
change
|
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|$
| 25,737
|
|
|$
| 18,404
|
|
|$
| 7,333
|
|39.8
|%
|
|$
| 22,688
|
|
|$
| 3,049
|
|13.4
|%
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
|
| 17,346
|
|
|
| 16,843
|
|
|
| 503
|
|3.0
|%
|
|
| 36,621
|
|
|
| (19,275
|)
|-52.6
|%
|
|
|Total cash and due from banks
|
| 43,083
|
|
|
| 35,247
|
|
|
| 7,836
|
|22.2
|%
|
|
| 59,309
|
|
|
| (16,226
|)
|-27.4
|%
|
|
|Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
|
| 2,254
|
|
|
| 2,751
|
|
|
| (497
|)
|-18.1
|%
|
|
| 2,749
|
|
|
| (495
|)
|-18.0
|%
|
|
|Investment securities available for sale
|
| 84,752
|
|
|
| 85,852
|
|
|
| (1,100
|)
|-1.3
|%
|
|
| 101,451
|
|
|
| (16,699
|)
|-16.5
|%
|
|
|Loans
|
| 795,345
|
|
|
| 713,408
|
|
|
| 81,937
|
|11.5
|%
|
|
| 532,296
|
|
|
| 263,049
|
|49.4
|%
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
| (7,637
|)
|
|
| (6,641
|)
|
|
| (996
|)
|15.0
|%
|
|
| (4,893
|)
|
|
| (2,744
|)
|56.1
|%
|
|
|Net loans
|
| 787,708
|
|
|
| 706,767
|
|
|
| 80,941
|
|11.5
|%
|
|
| 527,403
|
|
|
| 260,305
|
|49.4
|%
|
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
| 4,060
|
|
|
| 3,310
|
|
|
| 750
|
|22.7
|%
|
|
| 2,878
|
|
|
| 1,182
|
|41.1
|%
|
|
|Right of use asset
|
| 7,271
|
|
|
| 6,951
|
|
|
| 320
|
|4.6
|%
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 7,271
|
|NM
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
| 2,669
|
|
|
| 2,416
|
|
|
| 253
|
|10.5
|%
|
|
| 2,202
|
|
|
| 467
|
|21.2
|%
|
|
|Other intangible assets
|
| 904
|
|
|
| 928
|
|
|
| (24
|)
|-2.6
|%
|
|
| 443
|
|
|
| 461
|
|104.1
|%
|
|
|Deferred tax asset
|
| 4,409
|
|
|
| 4,409
|
|
|
| -
|
|0.0
|%
|
|
| 4,776
|
|
|
| (367
|)
|-7.7
|%
|
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
| 2,731
|
|
|
| 2,537
|
|
|
| 194
|
|7.6
|%
|
|
| 851
|
|
|
| 1,880
|
|220.9
|%
|
|
|Other assets
|
| 706
|
|
|
| 1,370
|
|
|
| (664
|)
|-48.5
|%
|
|
| 8,574
|
|
|
| (7,868
|)
|-91.8
|%
|
|
|Total assets
|$
| 940,547
|
|
|$
| 852,538
|
|
|$
| 88,009
|
|10.3
|%
|
|$
| 710,636
|
|
|$
| 229,911
|
|32.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest bearing
|$
| 247,153
|
|
|$
| 263,255
|
|
|$
| (16,102
|)
|-6.1
|%
|
|$
| 165,611
|
|
|$
| 81,542
|
|49.2
|%
|
|
|Interest Bearing
|
| 485,011
|
|
|
| 443,572
|
|
|
| 41,439
|
|9.3
|%
|
|
| 362,870
|
|
|
| 122,141
|
|33.7
|%
|
|
|Total deposits
|
| 732,164
|
|
|
| 706,827
|
|
|
| 25,337
|
|3.6
|%
|
|
| 528,481
|
|
|
| 203,683
|
|38.5
|%
|
|
|FHLB borrowings
|
| 82,000
|
|
|
| 40,000
|
|
|
| 42,000
|
|105.0
|%
|
|
| 90,000
|
|
|
| (8,000
|)
|-8.9
|%
|
|
|Other borrowings
|
| 17,929
|
|
|
| 7,832
|
|
|
| 10,097
|
|128.9
|%
|
|
| 7,902
|
|
|
| 10,027
|
|126.9
|%
|
|
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
| 10,599
|
|
|
| 11,777
|
|
|
| (1,178
|)
|-10.0
|%
|
|
| 3,415
|
|
|
| 7,184
|
|210.4
|%
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
| 842,692
|
|
|
| 766,436
|
|
|
| 76,256
|
|9.9
|%
|
|
| 629,798
|
|
|
| 212,894
|
|33.8
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
| 68,740
|
|
|
| 58,576
|
|
|
| 10,164
|
|17.4
|%
|
|
| 58,167
|
|
|
| 10,573
|
|18.2
|%
|
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
| 2,823
|
|
|
| 3,062
|
|
|
| (239
|)
|-7.8
|%
|
|
| 2,715
|
|
|
| 108
|
|4.0
|%
|
|
|Retained earnings
|
| 25,997
|
|
|
| 24,952
|
|
|
| 1,045
|
|4.2
|%
|
|
| 21,254
|
|
|
| 4,743
|
|22.3
|%
|
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
| 295
|
|
|
| (488
|)
|
|
| 783
|
|-160.5
|%
|
|
| (1,298
|)
|
|
| 1,593
|
|-122.7
|%
|
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
| 97,855
|
|
|
| 86,102
|
|
|
| 11,753
|
|13.7
|%
|
|
| 80,838
|
|
|
| 17,017
|
|21.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
| 940,547
|
|
|$
| 852,538
|
|
|$
| 88,009
|
|10.3
|%
|
|$
| 710,636
|
|
|$
| 229,911
|
|32.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the three months ended
|
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|March 31, 2019
|
|Dollar
change
|Percentage
change
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|Dollar
change
|Percentage
change
|
|
|Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
|$
| 11,442
|
|$
| 10,511
|
|$
| 931
|
|8.9
|%
|
|$
| 6,771
|
|$
| 4,671
|
|69.0
|%
|
|
|Investment securities
|
|
| 601
|
|
| 673
|
|
| (72
|)
|-10.7
|%
|
|
| 689
|
|
| (88
|)
|-12.8
|%
|
|
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
| 126
|
|
| 133
|
|
| (7
|)
|-5.3
|%
|
|
| 144
|
|
| (18
|)
|-12.5
|%
|
|
|Total interest income
|
|
| 12,169
|
|
| 11,317
|
|
| 852
|
|7.5
|%
|
|
| 7,604
|
|
| 4,565
|
|60.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
| 1,340
|
|
| 1,207
|
|
| 133
|
|11.0
|%
|
|
| 476
|
|
| 864
|
|181.5
|%
|
|
|Borrowings
|
|
| 736
|
|
| 479
|
|
| 257
|
|53.7
|%
|
|
| 393
|
|
| 343
|
|87.3
|%
|
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
| 2,076
|
|
| 1,686
|
|
| 390
|
|23.1
|%
|
|
| 869
|
|
| 1,207
|
|138.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
| 10,093
|
|
| 9,631
|
|
| 462
|
|4.8
|%
|
|
| 6,735
|
|
| 3,358
|
|49.9
|%
|
|
|Provision for credit losses
|
|
| 996
|
|
| 389
|
|
| 607
|
|156.0
|%
|
|
| 372
|
|
| 624
|
|167.7
|%
|
|
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
| 9,097
|
|
| 9,242
|
|
| (145
|)
|-1.6
|%
|
|
| 6,363
|
|
| 2,734
|
|43.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
| 117
|
|
| 93
|
|
| 24
|
|25.8
|%
|
|
| 115
|
|
| 2
|
|1.7
|%
|
|
|Net gain on sale of loans
|
|
| 307
|
|
| 347
|
|
| (40
|)
|-11.5
|%
|
|
| 473
|
|
| (166
|)
|-35.1
|%
|
|
|Gain on sale of investment securities
|
|
| 4
|
|
| 21
|
|
| (17
|)
|-81.0
|%
|
|
| 7
|
|
| (3
|)
|-42.9
|%
|
|
|Other noninterest income
|
|
| 178
|
|
| 91
|
|
| 87
|
|95.6
|%
|
|
| 96
|
|
| 82
|
|85.4
|%
|
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
| 606
|
|
| 552
|
|
| 54
|
|9.8
|%
|
|
| 691
|
|
| (85
|)
|-12.3
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salary and employee benefits
|
|
| 5,892
|
|
| 5,229
|
|
| 663
|
|12.7
|%
|
|
| 3,870
|
|
| 2,022
|
|52.2
|%
|
|
|Occupancy and equipment
|
|
| 641
|
|
| 674
|
|
| (33
|)
|-4.9
|%
|
|
| 558
|
|
| 83
|
|14.9
|%
|
|
|Data processing
|
|
| 490
|
|
| 524
|
|
| (34
|)
|-6.5
|%
|
|
| 534
|
|
| (44
|)
|-8.2
|%
|
|
|Professional services
|
|
| 364
|
|
| 392
|
|
| (28
|)
|-7.1
|%
|
|
| 240
|
|
| 124
|
|51.7
|%
|
|
|Other expenses
|
|
| 854
|
|
| 730
|
|
| 124
|
|17.0
|%
|
|
| 639
|
|
| 215
|
|33.6
|%
|
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
| 8,241
|
|
| 7,549
|
|
| 692
|
|9.2
|%
|
|
| 5,841
|
|
| 2,400
|
|41.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
| 1,462
|
|
| 2,245
|
|
| (783
|)
|-34.9
|%
|
|
| 1,213
|
|
| 249
|
|20.5
|%
|
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
| 411
|
|
| 656
|
|
| (245
|)
|-37.3
|%
|
|
| 350
|
|
| 61
|
|17.4
|%
|
|
|Net income
|
|$
| 1,051
|
|$
| 1,589
|
|$
| (538
|)
|-33.9
|%
|
|$
| 863
|
|$
| 188
|
|21.8
|%
|
|
|Net income available to common shareholders
|
|$
| 1,031
|
|$
| 1,559
|
|$
| (528
|)
|-33.9
|%
|
|$
| 855
|
|$
| 176
|
|20.6
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$
| 0.21
|
|$
| 0.31
|
|$
| (0.11
|)
|-34.3
|%
|
|$
| 0.17
|
|$
| 0.03
|
|20.3
|%
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$
| 0.20
|
|$
| 0.30
|
|$
| (0.10
|)
|-34.1
|%
|
|$
| 0.17
|
|$
| 0.03
|
|20.6
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average shares outstanding
|
|
| 5,027,437
|
|
| 4,996,811
|
|
| 30,626
|
|0.6
|%
|
|
| 5,014,918
|
|
| 12,519
|
|0.2
|%
|
|
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|
|
| 5,133,305
|
|
| 5,114,096
|
|
| 19,209
|
|0.4
|%
|
|
| 5,134,373
|
|
| (1,068
|)
|0.0
|%
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|Dollar
change
|Percentage
change
|
|
|Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
|$
| 21,953
|
|$
| 12,987
|
|$
| 8,966
|
|69.0
|%
|
|
|Investment securities
|
|
| 1,274
|
|
| 1,255
|
|
| 19
|
|1.5
|%
|
|
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
| 259
|
|
| 403
|
|
| (144
|)
|-35.7
|%
|
|
|Total interest income
|
|
| 23,486
|
|
| 14,645
|
|
| 8,841
|
|60.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
| 2,547
|
|
| 953
|
|
| 1,594
|
|167.3
|%
|
|
|Borrowings
|
|
| 1,215
|
|
| 675
|
|
| 540
|
|80.0
|%
|
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
| 3,762
|
|
| 1,628
|
|
| 2,134
|
|131.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
| 19,724
|
|
| 13,017
|
|
| 6,707
|
|51.5
|%
|
|
|Provision for credit losses
|
|
| 1,385
|
|
| 372
|
|
| 1,013
|
|272.3
|%
|
|
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
| 18,339
|
|
| 12,645
|
|
| 5,694
|
|45.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
| 210
|
|
| 125
|
|
| 85
|
|68.0
|%
|
|
|Net gain on sale of loans
|
|
| 654
|
|
| 511
|
|
| 143
|
|28.0
|%
|
|
|Gain on sale of investment securities
|
|
| 25
|
|
| 7
|
|
| 18
|
|257.1
|%
|
|
|Other noninterest income
|
|
| 269
|
|
| 194
|
|
| 75
|
|38.7
|%
|
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
| 1,158
|
|
| 837
|
|
| 321
|
|38.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salary and employee benefits
|
|
| 11,101
|
|
| 6,933
|
|
| 4,168
|
|60.1
|%
|
|
|Occupancy and equipment
|
|
| 1,314
|
|
| 1,081
|
|
| 233
|
|21.6
|%
|
|
|Data processing
|
|
| 1,014
|
|
| 874
|
|
| 140
|
|16.0
|%
|
|
|Professional services
|
|
| 750
|
|
| 610
|
|
| 140
|
|23.0
|%
|
|
|Other expenses
|
|
| 1,578
|
|
| 1,189
|
|
| 389
|
|32.7
|%
|
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
| 15,757
|
|
| 10,687
|
|
| 5,070
|
|47.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
| 3,740
|
|
| 2,795
|
|
| 945
|
|33.8
|%
|
|
|Provision for income tax
|
|
| 1,102
|
|
| 803
|
|
| 299
|
|37.2
|%
|
|
|Net income
|
|$
| 2,638
|
|$
| 1,992
|
|$
| 646
|
|32.4
|%
|
|
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
| 2,589
|
|$
| 1,967
|
|$
| 622
|
|31.6
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$
| 0.52
|
|$
| 0.40
|
|$
| 0.12
|
|29.1
|%
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$
| 0.51
|
|$
| 0.39
|
|$
| 0.12
|
|29.7
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average shares outstanding
|
|
| 5,012,604
|
|
| 4,952,883
|
|
| 59,721
|
|1.2
|%
|
|
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|
|
| 5,118,471
|
|
| 5,072,341
|
|
| 46,130
|
|0.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the three months ended
|
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|March 31, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|Interest
|
|Average
Yield/Rate
|
|Average
Balance
|
|Interest
|
|Average
Yield/Rate
|
|Average
Balance
|
|Interest
|
|Average
Yield/Rate
|
|
|Interest-Earnings Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|
|$
| 23,651
|
|$
| 126
|
|2.14
|%
|
|$
| 24,237
|
|$
| 133
|
|2.23
|%
|
|$
| 34,236
|
|$
| 144
|
|1.70
|%
|
|
|Investment securities
|
|
|89,102
|
|
|601
|
|2.70
|%
|
|
|92,678
|
|
|673
|
|2.90
|%
|
|
|106,295
|
|
|689
|
|2.59
|%
|
|
|Loans
|
|
|748,846
|
|
|11,442
|
|6.13
|%
|
|
|701,715
|
|
|10,511
|
|6.07
|%
|
|
|497,917
|
|
|6,771
|
|5.45
|%
|
|
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|861,599
|
|
|12,169
|
|5.67
|%
|
|
|818,630
|
|
|11,317
|
|5.61
|%
|
|
|638,448
|
|
|7,604
|
|4.78
|%
|
|
|Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|35,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|29,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|16,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Assets
|
|$
| 897,120
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 847,900
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 654,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
|$
| 33,191
|
|$
| 66
|
|0.80
|%
|
|$
| 20,554
|
|$
| 14
|
|0.28
|%
|
|$
| 17,085
|
|$
| 9
|
|0.21
|%
|
|
|Money market
|
|
|320,310
|
|
|720
|
|0.90
|%
|
|
|315,798
|
|
|646
|
|0.83
|%
|
|
|267,736
|
|
|355
|
|0.53
|%
|
|
|Savings deposits
|
|
|6,779
|
|
|5
|
|0.30
|%
|
|
|6,715
|
|
|4
|
|0.24
|%
|
|
|5,585
|
|
|4
|
|0.29
|%
|
|
|Certificates of deposit
|
|
|98,004
|
|
|549
|
|2.25
|%
|
|
|105,361
|
|
|543
|
|2.09
|%
|
|
|46,544
|
|
|108
|
|0.93
|%
|
|
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
|458,284
|
|
|1,340
|
|1.17
|%
|
|
|448,428
|
|
|1,207
|
|1.09
|%
|
|
|336,950
|
|
|476
|
|0.57
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FHLB advances
|
|
|65,797
|
|
|423
|
|2.58
|%
|
|
|60,056
|
|
|377
|
|2.55
|%
|
|
|60,769
|
|
|290
|
|1.91
|%
|
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|14,711
|
|
|313
|
|8.29
|%
|
|
|7,871
|
|
|102
|
|5.26
|%
|
|
|7,901
|
|
|103
|
|5.23
|%
|
|
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|80,508
|
|
|736
|
|3.67
|%
|
|
|67,927
|
|
|479
|
|8.26
|%
|
|
|68,670
|
|
|393
|
|2.30
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|260,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|241,956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|158,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Funding Sources
|
|
|799,087
|
|
|2,076
|
|1.04
|%
|
|
|758,311
|
|
|1,686
|
|0.90
|%
|
|
|563,699
|
|
|869
|
|0.62
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|11,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4,762
|
|
|
|
|
|
|10,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|86,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|84,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
|80,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|$
| 897,120
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 847,900
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 654,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|4.62
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|4.71
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|4.16
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|$
| 10,093
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 9,631
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 6,735
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|4.70
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|4.77
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|4.23
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|Jun 30, 2019
|
|Mar 31, 2019
|
|Dec 31, 2018
|
|Sep 30, 2018
|
|Jun 30, 2018
|
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|$
| 45,337
|
|
|$
| 37,998
|
|
|$
| 45,855
|
|
|$
| 60,083
|
|
|$
| 62,058
|
|
|
|Investment securities
|
| 84,752
|
|
|
| 85,852
|
|
|
| 98,170
|
|
|
| 99,217
|
|
|
| 101,451
|
|
|
|Loans
|
| 795,345
|
|
|
| 713,408
|
|
|
| 694,531
|
|
|
| 582,292
|
|
|
| 532,296
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
| (7,637
|)
|
|
| (6,641
|)
|
|
| (6,252
|)
|
|
| (5,389
|)
|
|
| (4,893
|)
|
|
|Net loans
|
| 787,708
|
|
|
| 706,767
|
|
|
| 688,279
|
|
|
| 576,903
|
|
|
| 527,403
|
|
|
|Right of use asset
|
| 7,271
|
|
|
| 6,951
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
| 2,669
|
|
|
| 2,416
|
|
|
| 2,223
|
|
|
| 2,067
|
|
|
| 2,202
|
|
|
|Other assets and interest receivable
|
| 12,810
|
|
|
| 12,554
|
|
|
| 12,637
|
|
|
| 11,692
|
|
|
| 17,522
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
| 940,547
|
|
|$
| 852,538
|
|
|$
| 847,164
|
|
|$
| 749,962
|
|
|$
| 710,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest Bearing
|$
| 247,153
|
|
|$
| 263,255
|
|
|$
| 226,119
|
|
|$
| 180,657
|
|
|$
| 165,611
|
|
|
|Interest Bearing
|
| 485,011
|
|
|
| 443,572
|
|
|
| 470,344
|
|
|
| 368,462
|
|
|
| 362,870
|
|
|
|Total Deposits
|
| 732,164
|
|
|
| 706,827
|
|
|
| 696,463
|
|
|
| 549,119
|
|
|
| 528,481
|
|
|
|Borrowings
|
| 99,929
|
|
|
| 47,832
|
|
|
| 62,909
|
|
|
| 114,906
|
|
|
| 97,902
|
|
|
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
| 10,599
|
|
|
| 11,777
|
|
|
| 4,241
|
|
|
| 4,046
|
|
|
| 3,415
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
| 842,692
|
|
|
| 766,436
|
|
|
| 763,613
|
|
|
| 668,071
|
|
|
| 629,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
| 68,740
|
|
|
| 58,576
|
|
|
| 58,373
|
|
|
| 58,242
|
|
|
| 58,167
|
|
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
| 2,823
|
|
|
| 3,062
|
|
|
| 3,083
|
|
|
| 2,791
|
|
|
| 2,715
|
|
|
|Retained earnings
|
| 25,997
|
|
|
| 24,952
|
|
|
| 23,364
|
|
|
| 22,318
|
|
|
| 21,254
|
|
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
| 295
|
|
|
| (488
|)
|
|
| (1,269
|)
|
|
| (1,460
|)
|
|
| (1,298
|)
|
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
| 97,855
|
|
|
| 86,102
|
|
|
| 83,551
|
|
|
| 81,891
|
|
|
| 80,838
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
| 940,547
|
|
|$
| 852,538
|
|
|$
| 847,164
|
|
|$
| 749,962
|
|
|$
| 710,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Book value per common share
|$
| 17.60
|
|
|$
| 16.90
|
|
|$
| 16.41
|
|
|$
| 16.23
|
|
|$
| 16.01
|
|
|
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
| 17.44
|
|
|$
| 16.72
|
|
|$
| 16.23
|
|
|$
| 16.07
|
|
|$
| 15.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Regulatory Capital Ratios ( PBAM ) 1
|
|
|
|Jun 30, 2019
|
|Mar 31, 2019
|
|Dec 31, 2018
|
|Sep 30, 2018
|
|Jun 30, 2018
|
|
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|10.69
|%
|
|
|9.97
|%
|
|
|10.39
|%
|
|
|11.51
|%
|
|
|12.14
|%
|
|
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|11.10
|%
|
|
|11.10
|%
|
|
|11.36
|%
|
|
|13.01
|%
|
|
|13.78
|%
|
|
|Common equity Tier 1 ratio
|
|11.10
|%
|
|
|11.10
|%
|
|
|11.36
|%
|
|
|13.01
|%
|
|
|13.78
|%
|
|
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|14.10
|%
|
|
|12.01
|%
|
|
|12.25
|%
|
|
|13.90
|%
|
|
|14.66
|%
|
|
|Tangible equity / tangible assets
|
|10.32
|%
|
|
|10.00
|%
|
|
|9.74
|%
|
|
|10.83
|%
|
|
|11.32
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Condensed Statements of Income
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|Jun 30, 2019
|
|Mar 31, 2019
|
|Dec 31, 2018
|
|Sep 30, 2018
|
|Jun 30, 2018
|
|Interest income
|$
| 12,169
|
|
|$
| 11,317
|
|
|$
| 10,333
|
|
|$
| 8,644
|
|
|$
| 7,604
|
|
|Interest expense
|
| 2,076
|
|
|
| 1,686
|
|
|
| 1,570
|
|
|
| 1,174
|
|
|
| 869
|
|
|Net interest income
|
| 10,093
|
|
|
| 9,631
|
|
|
| 8,763
|
|
|
| 7,470
|
|
|
| 6,735
|
|
|Provision for credit losses
|
| 996
|
|
|
| 389
|
|
|
| 863
|
|
|
| 496
|
|
|
| 372
|
|
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
| 9,097
|
|
|
| 9,242
|
|
|
| 7,900
|
|
|
| 6,974
|
|
|
| 6,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest income
|
| 606
|
|
|
| 552
|
|
|
| 561
|
|
|
| 916
|
|
|
| 691
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salary and employee benefits
|
| 5,892
|
|
|
| 5,229
|
|
|
| 4,741
|
|
|
| 4,269
|
|
|
| 3,870
|
|
|Occupancy and equipment
|
| 641
|
|
|
| 674
|
|
|
| 620
|
|
|
| 610
|
|
|
| 558
|
|
|Data processing
|
| 490
|
|
|
| 524
|
|
|
| 541
|
|
|
| 487
|
|
|
| 534
|
|
|Professional services
|
| 364
|
|
|
| 392
|
|
|
| 350
|
|
|
| 288
|
|
|
| 240
|
|
|Other expenses
|
| 854
|
|
|
| 730
|
|
|
| 688
|
|
|
| 703
|
|
|
| 639
|
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
| 8,241
|
|
|
| 7,549
|
|
|
| 6,940
|
|
|
| 6,357
|
|
|
| 5,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
| 1,462
|
|
|
| 2,245
|
|
|
| 1,521
|
|
|
| 1,533
|
|
|
| 1,213
|
|
|Income taxes
|
| 411
|
|
|
| 656
|
|
|
| 474
|
|
|
| 435
|
|
|
| 350
|
|
|Net income
|$
| 1,051
|
|
|$
| 1,589
|
|
|$
| 1,047
|
|
|$
| 1,098
|
|
|$
| 863
|
|
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
| 1,031
|
|
|$
| 1,559
|
|
|$
| 1,025
|
|
|$
| 1,081
|
|
|$
| 855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|$
| 0.21
|
|
|$
| 0.31
|
|
|$
| 0.21
|
|
|$
| 0.22
|
|
|$
| 0.17
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
| 0.20
|
|
|$
| 0.30
|
|
|$
| 0.20
|
|
|$
| 0.21
|
|
|$
| 0.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average shares outstanding
|
| 5,027,437
|
|
|
| 4,996,811
|
|
|
| 5,042,921
|
|
|
| 4,967,905
|
|
|
| 5,014,918
|
|
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|
| 5,133,305
|
|
|
| 5,114,096
|
|
|
| 5,160,206
|
|
|
| 5,087,829
|
|
|
| 5,134,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Performance Ratios
|
|
|Jun 30, 2019
|
|Mar 31, 2019
|
|Dec 31, 2018
|
|Sep 30, 2018
|
|Jun 30, 2018
|
|ROAA
|
|0.47
|%
|
|
|0.76
|%
|
|
|0.52
|%
|
|
|0.62
|%
|
|
|0.53
|%
|
|ROAE
|
|4.85
|%
|
|
|7.60
|%
|
|
|5.03
|%
|
|
|5.35
|%
|
|
|4.30
|%
|
|ROTE
|
|4.90
|%
|
|
|7.72
|%
|
|
|5.09
|%
|
|
|5.38
|%
|
|
|4.33
|%
|
|Net interest margin
|
|4.70
|%
|
|
|4.77
|%
|
|
|4.52
|%
|
|
|4.35
|%
|
|
|4.23
|%
|
|Net interest spread
|
|4.62
|%
|
|
|4.71
|%
|
|
|4.45
|%
|
|
|4.28
|%
|
|
|4.16
|%
|
|Efficiency ratio
|
|77.03
|%
|
|
|74.13
|%
|
|
|74.43
|%
|
|
|75.80
|%
|
|
|78.66
|%
|
|Noninterest expense / average assets
|
|3.68
|%
|
|
|3.61
|%
|
|
|3.47
|%
|
|
|3.57
|%
|
|
|3.58
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Balances
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|Jun 30, 2019
|
|Mar 31, 2019
|
|Dec 31, 2018
|
|Sep 30, 2018
|
|Jun 30, 2018
|
|
|Total assets
|$
| 897,120
|
|
|$
| 847,900
|
|
|$
| 793,271
|
|
|$
| 706,069
|
|
|$
| 654,923
|
|
|
|Earning assets
|$
| 861,599
|
|
|$
| 818,630
|
|
|$
| 768,519
|
|
|$
| 681,252
|
|
|$
| 638,448
|
|
|
|Total loans
|$
| 748,846
|
|
|$
| 701,715
|
|
|$
| 640,963
|
|
|$
| 541,049
|
|
|$
| 497,917
|
|
|
|Total deposits
|$
| 718,579
|
|
|$
| 690,384
|
|
|$
| 600,640
|
|
|$
| 528,523
|
|
|$
| 495,029
|
|
|
|Total equity
|$
| 86,964
|
|
|$
| 84,827
|
|
|$
| 82,606
|
|
|$
| 81,364
|
|
|$
| 80,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loan Balances by Type
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|Jun 30, 2019
|
|Mar 31, 2019
|
|Dec 31, 2018
|
|Sep 30, 2018
|
|Jun 30, 2018
|
|
|Real estate - investor owned
|$
| 245,068
|
|
|$
| 235,185
|
|
|$
| 234,540
|
|
|$
| 213,139
|
|
|$
| 202,025
|
|
|
|Real estate - owner occupied
|
| 175,112
|
|
|
| 136,484
|
|
|
| 122,258
|
|
|
| 86,216
|
|
|
| 62,839
|
|
|
|Real estate - multifamily
|
| 67,839
|
|
|
| 69,083
|
|
|
| 62,388
|
|
|
| 62,811
|
|
|
| 66,024
|
|
|
|Real estate - single family
|
| 56,783
|
|
|
| 58,334
|
|
|
| 59,685
|
|
|
| 63,906
|
|
|
| 54,449
|
|
|
|Commercial business
|
| 201,892
|
|
|
| 173,027
|
|
|
| 180,602
|
|
|
| 124,770
|
|
|
| 118,296
|
|
|
|Land and construction
|
| 37,966
|
|
|
| 32,987
|
|
|
| 24,679
|
|
|
| 22,640
|
|
|
| 22,913
|
|
|
|Consumer
|
| 7,035
|
|
|
| 5,107
|
|
|
| 5,255
|
|
|
| 5,967
|
|
|
| 5,750
|
|
|
|Total loans held for investment
|
| 791,695
|
|
|
| 710,207
|
|
|
| 689,407
|
|
|
| 579,449
|
|
|
| 532,296
|
|
|
|Loans held for sale
|
| 3,650
|
|
|
| 3,201
|
|
|
| 5,124
|
|
|
| 2,843
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
|Total loans, including loans held for sale
|
| 795,345
|
|
|
| 713,408
|
|
|
| 694,531
|
|
|
| 582,292
|
|
|
| 532,296
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
| (7,637
|)
|
|
| (6,641
|)
|
|
| (6,252
|)
|
|
| (5,389
|)
|
|
| (4,893
|)
|
|
|Net loans
|$
| 787,708
|
|
|$
| 706,767
|
|
|$
| 688,279
|
|
|$
| 576,903
|
|
|$
| 527,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits by Type
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|Jun 30, 2019
|
|Mar 31, 2019
|
|Dec 31, 2018
|
|Sep 30, 2018
|
|Jun 30, 2018
|
|
|Non interest bearing DDA
|$
| 247,153
|
|
|$
| 263,255
|
|
|$
| 226,119
|
|
|$
| 180,657
|
|
|$
| 165,610
|
|
|
|Interest bearing DDA
|
| 29,583
|
|
|
| 23,195
|
|
|
| 21,079
|
|
|
| 16,481
|
|
|
| 17,437
|
|
|
|Savings & MMA
|
| 363,803
|
|
|
| 325,880
|
|
|
| 344,776
|
|
|
| 294,600
|
|
|
| 295,743
|
|
|
|Retail CD
|
| 7,025
|
|
|
| 4,135
|
|
|
| 7,651
|
|
|
| 6,461
|
|
|
| 7,294
|
|
|
|Jumbo CD
|
| 84,600
|
|
|
| 90,362
|
|
|
| 96,838
|
|
|
| 50,920
|
|
|
| 42,397
|
|
|
|Total deposits
|$
| 732,164
|
|
|$
| 706,827
|
|
|$
| 696,463
|
|
|$
| 549,119
|
|
|$
| 528,481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset Quality
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|Jun 30, 2019
|
|Mar 31, 2019
|
|Dec 31, 2018
|
|Sep 30, 2018
|
|Jun 30, 2018
|
|
|Total Loans
|$
| 795,345
|
|
|$
| 713,408
|
|
|$
| 694,531
|
|
|$
| 582,292
|
|
|$
| 532,296
|
|
|
|30-89 day past due loans
|$
| 155
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|
|90+ day past due loans
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| 1,481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NPAs / Assets
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.21
|%
|
|
|NPLs / loans & OREO
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.28
|%
|
|
|Net chargeoffs
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|
|Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses to loans
|
|0.96
|%
|
|
|0.93
|%
|
|
|0.90
|%
|
|
|0.93
|%
|
|
|0.92
|%
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
|
|NM
|
|
|
|NM
|
|
|
|NM
|
|
|
|NM
|
|
|
|330
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
