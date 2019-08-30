Principia Biopharma Appoints Shawn Tomasello to Its Board of Directors





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principia Biopharma Inc.(Nasdaq:PRNB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing transformative oral therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Shawn Tomasello to its Board of Directors.



"We are very excited to have Shawn join our Board as she brings an extensive track record in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products," said Martin Babler, president and chief executive officer at Principia Biopharma. "With her broad sales and marketing expertise from several pioneering biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and her experience in launching new products, Shawn is ideally suited to be part of Principia's long-term vision."

With more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Ms. Tomasello has substantial commercial and strategic experience. From 2015 to 2018, Ms. Tomasello was chief commercial officer at leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company Kite Pharma, which was acquired by Gilead Sciences. Prior to this, she served as chief commercial officer and oversaw the launch of Imbruvica at Pharmacyclics, Inc., which was subsequently acquired by AbbVie, Inc.

Ms. Tomasello previously was president of the Americas, Hematology and Oncology at Celgene Corporation where she managed over $4 billion in product revenues and was instrumental in various global expansion and acquisition strategies. She has also held senior positions at Genentech, Pfizer Laboratories, Miles Pharmaceuticals and Procter & Gamble. She received an MBA from Murray State University and a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Cincinnati.

