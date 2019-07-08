Quantcast

Primoris Services Corporation to Attend Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 04:25:00 PM EDT


DALLAS, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select:PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the CJS Securities 19th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 9th in Greenwich, Connecticut. 

A copy of the Company's presentation will be made available for download the morning of the conference.  Please visit the Investor Relations section of Primoris' website at www.prim.com.  Once at the Investor Relations section, please select "Events & Presentations".

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company's national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

Company Contact                                                                                               

Kate Tholking

Vice President, Investor Relations

(214) 740-5615

ktholking@prim.com

Source: Primoris Services Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PRIM




