Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 04:00:00 PM EDT


DALLAS, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select:PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") announced today that management will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time / 9:00 am Central Time on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 to discuss the Company's second quarter results. The Company plans to release its results prior to the opening of the markets.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-8293 (Domestic)
  • (201) 689-8349 (International)

If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13693173, and will be available for approximately two weeks. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the Investor Relations section of Primoris' website at www.prim.com. Once at the Investor Relations section, please click on "Events & Presentations".

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest construction service enterprises in the United States. Serving diverse end markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. The Company's national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

Company Contact

 Kate Tholking

 Vice President, Investor Relations

 ktholking@prim.com

(214) 740-5615

Source: Primoris Services Corporation

