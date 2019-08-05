Primoris Services Corporation Publishes Sustainability Report





DALLAS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select:PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced that it has released its first Sustainability Report. The report emphasizes Primoris' commitment to strong corporate governance, highlighting recent updates to our corporate governance practices. The report also includes information about the Company's current environmental and social policies, as well as corporate goals to help us benchmark our progress as we strive to enhance our sustainability practices.



In addition to the Sustainability Report, Primoris has recent published its Corporate Governance Guidelines and Code of Ethics. All three documents can be found in the Investor Relations section of Primoris' website, www.prim.com, on the "Governance" homepage.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company's national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with regard to the Company's future performance.

