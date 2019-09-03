Primoris Services Corporation Announces Heavy Civil Award Valued Over $18 Million





DALLAS, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select:PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced a new heavy civil award valued over $18 million. The contract was secured by Primoris Heavy Civil, part of the Civil segment.



The project was awarded by the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and is located in Travis County, Texas.

The project consists of removing a 165 linear feet bridge and replacing it with a 1,500 linear feet bridge.

Work is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2020, and completion is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the larger publicly traded specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, specialty services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, refiners, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. The Company's national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with regard to the Company's future performance. Words such as "estimated," "believes," "expects," "projects," "may," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, those described in this press release and those detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and other portions of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

Kate Tholking

Vice President, Investor Relations

(214) 740-5615

ktholking@prim.com

Source: Primoris Services Corporation