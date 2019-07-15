Quantcast

Primo Water to Announce Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primo Water Corporation (Nasdaq:PRMW), the leading provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers, will announce results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Monday, August 5, 2019, after market close.

Company management will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET.  The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Primo Water's website at www.primowater.com, and will be archived online through Monday, August 19, 2019.  In addition, listeners may dial (866) 712-2329 in North America, and international listeners may dial (253) 237-1244.

About Primo Water Corporation

Primo Water Corporation (Nasdaq:PRMW) ("Primo" or "the Company") is an environmentally and ethically responsible company with a purpose of inspiring healthier lives through better water. Primo is North America's leading single source provider of water dispensers, multi-gallon purified bottled water, and self-service refill water. Primo's Dispensers, Exchange and Refill products are available in over 45,000 retail locations and online throughout the United States and Canada. For more information and to learn more about Primo Water, please visit our website at www.primowater.com.

Contact:

Primo Water Corporation

David Mills, Chief Financial Officer

(336) 331-4000

ICR Inc.

Katie Turner

(646) 277-1228

Source: Primo Water Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PRMW




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8258.19
14.04  ▲  0.17%
DJIA 27359.16
27.13  ▲  0.10%
S&P 500 3014.30
0.53  ▲  0.02%
Data as of Jul 15, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar