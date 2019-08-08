Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook

New Pennsylvania sportsbook expands CDI's footprint in retail sports betting

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq:CHDN) is celebrating the grand opening of its BetAmerica Sportsbook today at Presque Isle Downs & Casino ("Presque Isle Casino") in Erie, Pennsylvania, coinciding with the start of this year's NFL preseason. The new sportsbook, which features the addition of 50 state-of-the-art sports wagering kiosks at Presque Isle Casino, expands CDI's ever-growing national reach into sports betting.

CDI acquired Presque Isle Casino in January, establishing the iconic brand's footprint in Pennsylvania and furthering its position in the ever-growing sports betting arena.

"The legalization of sports wagering across the country presents a great opportunity for Churchill Downs to deliver more entertainment options to our customers," said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. "We are excited to bring our industry-leading BetAmerica Sportsbook to the Pennsylvania market."

"This has been an exciting and transformative year for our team at Presque Isle Casino," said Kevin O'Sullivan, vice president and general manager of Presque Isle Downs & Casino. "We're confident that the addition of the BetAmerica Sportsbook will help us draw an even larger crowd of sports fans and racing enthusiasts from across Pennsylvania and from surrounding states. This is great news, not just for Presque Isle Casino, but for the Erie community at large that benefits from increased tourism and interest in our city."

Half of the 50 new wagering kiosks are located within the newly renovated sportsbook area of the Presque Isle Casino, with the remainder accessible in the Hub center bar, Bar 90, the High-Limit Room and in the non-smoking area. This setup allows bettors to easily access odds and lines throughout the venue.

"Erie has already established itself as a go-to destination for many in our region, and the expansion at Presque Isle Casino will undoubtedly help us to draw even more visitors from near and far," said Ryan Bizzarro, Pennsylvania State Representative. "We're excited to see this venue continue to grow in the years to come."

Presque Isle Casino will host a Grand Opening Celebration for the BetAmerica Sportsbook on Thursday, August 8 at 4:00 pm with remarks by the General Manager, Kevin O'Sullivan, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony with community leaders. In attendance will be Hanford Dixon (formerly of the Cleveland Browns), Louis Lipps (formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers), Omar Moreno (formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates), and Jason Grilli (formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates). Guests will be able to have their pictures taken until 5:00 pm.

About Presque Isle Downs & Casino

Presque Isle Downs & Casino features live poker, table games, slots, sports wagering, entertainment and live thoroughbred horseracing, and simulcast racing. The casino features the latest technology and amenities designed for guest comfort and expectations. It also features a state-of-the-art seven table poker room in a smoke free environment. The property features four restaurants, including the new Churchill's Bourbon & Brew Bar and Grille, and our award-winning LBV Steakhouse. Churchill's Bourbon & Brew features 30 beers on tap, bourbon flights, and live entertainment.

About BetAmerica

BetAmerica is an online and retail sportsbook, casino, advance-deposit wagering website and mobile app offering a world-class, full-spectrum solution for betting. America's premier legal wagering destination, BetAmerica, is owned by the iconic Churchill Downs Incorporated, home of The Kentucky Derby. BetAmerica provides wagering on sports, casino games, horseracing and offers expert analysis. Around-the-clock pre-match and live sports betting are available on professional football, college football and basketball, hockey, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, auto racing and dozens of other sporting events.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq:CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville. We also own and operate the largest online horseracing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines / video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. We also operate sports wagering and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

