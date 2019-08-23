Predictive Technology Group Names Biologic Industry Leader Jeff Acuff As Chief Commercial Officer Of Predictive Biotech





SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PRED), a leader in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent clinical intervention through precision therapies, announces the appointment of Jeff Acuff to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary Predictive Biotech.



Mr. Acuff will be responsible for the commercial strategy of Predictive Biotech's existing human cell and tissue product (HCT/P) business, and will implement programs and business development strategies aimed at driving sales and increasing physician awareness of HCT/P treatment options. He also will lead the commercial development of new product candidates, and the expansion and use of the human cell and tissue products into new vertical-market targets that include wound management and aesthetics. Additionally, he will oversee the long-term business development strategy for cellular therapies being developed by Predictive Therapeutics.

"Jeff brings a deep knowledge of the healthcare industry, a clear focus of physician and patient needs, and a proven track record of successful execution in ortho-biologic sales, which makes him ideally suited to lead the commercial efforts for Predictive Biotech, as well as the development of the Company's sales expansion plans," said Mr. Eric Olson, CEO of Predictive Biotech. "Under his leadership, I am confident we will continue to build upon the Company's solid foundation in sales and strengthen our ability to bring quality products to our physician customers."

"I am very excited and honored to lead such a talented and proven team as we continue to focus on building the Company's portfolio and capabilities for the future," said Mr. Acuff. "Predictive Biotech has made the safety, efficacy and quality of its human cell and tissue products the number one priority in serving physician customers and their patients. The Company has delivered over 95,000 allografts to date and is proud to serve as a reliable, quality manufacturer. I look forward to building upon these trusted customer relationships to best serve patient needs."

Mr. Acuff has more than 25 years of commercial and leadership experience concentrated in the medical device and biologics industry, and has a proven track record for building high-performing teams and achieving exceptional results. He most recently served as the Commercial Excellence Leader for GE Healthcare. Prior to joining GE Healthcare, Mr. Acuff was Senior Vice President of Sales leading the commercial efforts of Bioventus, a private equity-owned ortho-biologics company, and was Vice President of Sales, Americas for Varian Medical Systems, where he helped develop and lead the commercial strategy and implementation for its radiation oncology business. Before that, he served for 13 years at Medtronic in various roles, including Vice President of Sales, Biologics and Vice President of Enabling Technologies Sales & Marketing. During his tenure at Medtronic, he led sales organizations in both mature and fast-growing market segments including interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, endovascular surgery, spine, and biologics.

Mr. Acuff holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from the University of Memphis and completed an Executive Program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Predictive Biotech, Inc.

Predictive Biotech, Inc., a Salt Lake City-based life sciences company formed in 2015, is a leader in human cell and tissue products for use in cellular therapies and regenerative medicine. A growing national network of clinics, health systems, researchers and physicians leverage Predictive's four main placental-derived and Wharton's Jelly umbilical cord-derived products. Predictive Biotech's current products are regulated by the FDA under 21 CFR part 1271 section 361 as minimally manipulated allografts intended for homologous use.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics, Predictive Biotech, and Predictive Laboratories. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com, Predrx.com, Predictivebiotech.com, and Predictivelabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

