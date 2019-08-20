Predictive Technology Group Accelerates Research Sample Collections to Support Development of Personalized Molecular Diagnostics and Clinical Therapies



Subsidiary Predictive Laboratories hits milestone with 2,500 samples collected and processed since acquiring CLIA operations in March 2019; four new research sample collection initiatives set to begin this quarter

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PRED), a leader in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent clinical intervention through precision therapies, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Predictive Laboratories™ has collected over 2,500 DNA samples along with comprehensive medical records since acquiring its CLIA operations in March 2019. Predictive is broadening its research initiatives by acquiring new sample collections in chronic pain, pregnancy complications, autism, and both female and male infertility.



Research is conducted following strict protocols approved by external Institutional Review Boards. Hundreds of individuals each month have voluntarily consented to share their medical histories and DNA samples for ongoing research. All research subjects are informed that their samples will be used in aggregate to develop new commercial diagnostic and therapeutic products. To ensure privacy, research samples and datasets are deidentified and securely stored.

Personalized medicine and the development of new therapeutics are expected to play a critical role in human health. Access to high-quality biospecimens from Predictive's biobank will be crucial for furthering the Company's biomedical and translational research, and ultimately its development of personalized molecular diagnostics and clinical therapies. Current sample collection efforts are designed to strategically augment Predictive's existing library of over 300,000 DNA samples that the Company believes will produce valuable insights into future research and development projects.

The development of effective diagnostic and treatment products requires identification of genetic markers that are useful for early detection, prevention, and personalized treatment of specific medical conditions. Genetic discoveries lead to insights into the cause and progression of disease and often suggest novel means of treating serious chronic conditions. Modern genetic research requires large numbers of well-characterized samples; one set for discovery, another independent set for replication, a third for validation, and a fourth to prove the clinical utility.

"The ability to discover specific genetic markers related to the diagnosis, prognosis, and therapeutic response for disease targets can help Predictive find solutions that could transform medical care," said Bradley Robinson, CEO of Predictive Technology Group. "A crucial requirement for personalized medicine is the availability of an extensive collection of both human diseased and healthy samples with well-documented medical records.

"Through investment in our biobank initiatives and collaboration with others who have relevant research collections, we reached this new collection milestone of 2,500 samples very rapidly and we continue to build on our database," he added. "At Predictive Laboratories, we have state-of-the-art capabilities for automated DNA extraction, sample handling, and high-throughput genotyping and sequencing that support our planned development of breakthrough diagnostics and therapeutics."

About Predictive Laboratories, Inc.

Predictive Laboratories owns significant next-generation sequencing and genotyping assets along with extensive protocols, quality and laboratory management systems and other resources required by a high complexity molecular diagnostic laboratory operating under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA). The group recently launched its novel test for women experiencing infertility, ARTguide™, to selected collaborators. ARTguide™ is a proprietary gene test panel for women experiencing infertility as a result of endometriosis and other genetic conditions. The test is expected to change the way that Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), are used to assist couples having difficulty conceiving a pregnancy.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics, Predictive Biotech, and Predictive Laboratories. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com, Predrx.com, Predictivebiotech.com, and Predictivelabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Contacts:

For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com or contact Investor Relations:

Investor Contact

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cainjcain@lhai.com

Kevin Mc Cabekmccabe@lhai.com

310-691-7100

Source: Predictive Technology Group, Inc.