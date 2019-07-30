Predictive Oncology Subsidiary Helomics Executes Next Phase of Agreement with Interpace to Enhance the Diagnosis of Thyroid Cancer via AI-Driven Models



Three Most Recent Pittsburgh-Based Development Partnerships Demonstrate Value and Recognition for Helomics' AI-Driven, Patient Derived "Multi-Omic" Discovery Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq:POAI) ("Predictive Oncology" or "the Company"), a company focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today its Helomics division has executed on an agreement between the company and Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. or Interpace(NASDAQ: IDXG), collectively known as ‘the Companies", to build AI-driven models of thyroid cancer in order to enhance diagnosis of as well as therapeutic options for thyroid cancer.



This phase of the agreement is expected to leverage real world clinical data from Interpace's two thyroid products, ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR®, coupled with drug response profiles of thyroid tumors from Helomics' patient-derived tumor profiling platform to build D-CHIP AI-driven models of thyroid cancer. The models will help identify potential druggable targets for treatment of indolent and aggressive thyroid cancers. Ultimately, the companies hope to develop a full pipeline of products that work seamlessly together to both diagnose and assess risk for thyroid cancer in addition to providing appropriate therapy recommendations.

"This phase of our ongoing collaboration with Interpace is a prime example of the capabilities that Helomics can bring to the diagnostic and pharma sectors. This agreement continues to demonstrate the applicability of our smart patient-derived tumor profiling and AI platform to a wide range of cancers and follows recent partnerships in ovarian cancer and prostate cancer," commented Gerald Vardzel, President of Helomics. "As a Pittsburgh-based subsidiary of Predictive Oncology, we are particularly pleased to have our most recent collaborations also be with other members of the Pittsburgh biotech and research community."

"The better we understand thyroid cancer, the better equipped we are to both diagnose and predict treatment outcomes," added Jack Stover, CEO of Interpace. "We believe that the collaboration with Helomics will help enhance both our ability to diagnose thyroid cancer, and also potentially offer new products based on the AI-driven models Helomics is building."

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq:POAI) operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Helomics' CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based roadmap for therapy. In addition to its proprietary precision oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor™, patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and an AI-powered proprietary bioinformatics platform (D-CHIP) to provide a tailored solution to its clients' specific needs. Predictive Oncology's TumorGenesis subsidiary is developing a new rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially "fools" cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside a patient. Its proprietary Oncology Discovery Technology Platform kits will assist researchers and clinicians to identify which cancer cells bind to specific biomarkers. Once the biomarkers are identified they can be used in TumorGenesis' Oncology Capture Technology Platforms which isolate and help categorize an individual patient's heterogeneous tumor samples to enable the development of patient specific treatment options. Helomics and TumorGenesis are focused on ovarian cancer. Predictive Oncology's Skyline Medical subsidiary markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. The company has achieved sales in five of the seven continents through both direct sales and distributor partners. For more information, please visit www.predictive-oncology.com.

About Interpace Diagnostics, Group, Inc.

Interpace is a leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications. Interpace's Diagnostic Business is a fully integrated commercial and bioinformatics business unit that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP): PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX® that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN® for Barrett's Esophagus, is currently in a clinical evaluation program whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN® to assist us in positioning the product for full launch, partnering and potentially supporting reimbursement with payers.

Interpace's Biopharma Business is a market leader in providing pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, and biorepository services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The Biopharma Business also advances personalized medicine by partnering with pharmaceutical, academic, and technology leaders to effectively integrate pharmacogenomics into their drug development and clinical trial programs with the goals of delivering safer, more effective drugs to market more quickly, and improving patient care.

For more information, please visit Interpace's website at www.interpacediagnostics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. The Companies have attempted to identify forward looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Companies' actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the "Risk Factors" detailed from time to time in the Companies' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10Q. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Companies undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

