Quantcast

Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 06:30:00 AM EDT


DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:DTIL) ("Precision"), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® platform, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in early September 2019.

Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2019

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Speaker: Chief Financial Officer, Abid Ansari

2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Speaker: Chief Executive Officer, Matt Kane

A live audio webcast of the Wells Fargo presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Precision BioSciences website at www.precisionbiosciences.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 30 days on the Investors page.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life ( DTIL ) through its proprietary genome editing platform, "ARCUS." Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:

Jason Wong

Blueprint Life Science Group

Tel. (415) 375-3340 Ext. 4

jwong@bplifescience.com

Media Contact:

Cory Tromblee

Scient Public Relations

Tel. (617) 571-7220

cory@scientpr.com

Source: Precision Biosciences

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: DTIL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7826.95
-26.79  ▼  0.34%
DJIA 25777.90
-120.93  ▼  0.47%
S&P 500 2869.16
-9.22  ▼  0.32%
Data as of Aug 27, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar